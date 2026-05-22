$1000 Invested In iShares MSCI South Korea ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSE:EWY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.22%. Currently, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In EWY: If an investor had bought $1000 of EWY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,048.60 today based on a price of $185.25 for EWY at the time of writing.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.