Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Global X Uranium ETF Stock In The Last 5 Years

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE:URA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.38%. Currently, Global X Uranium ETF has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In URA: If an investor had bought $1000 of URA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,301.46 today based on a price of $48.96 for URA at the time of writing.

Global X Uranium ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.