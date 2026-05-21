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May 21, 2026 6:02 PM 39 min read

Full Transcript: Webull Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GOLJRG6O

Summary

Webull reported a strong start to 2026 with a 36% year-over-year revenue growth to $160 million and a 90% increase in customer assets, reaching $24 billion.

Strategic focus includes enhancing API architecture and AI product roadmap, expanding global footprint, and growing B2B and institutional markets.

The company announced a $100 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its long-term value and disciplined capital allocation.

New initiatives include Zaga Analyst for AI-driven research, Portfolio Blueprint for one-click portfolio execution, and AI Portfolio for agentic trading.

Institutional order flow now accounts for 9.5% of total platform equity volumes, highlighting growth in institutional and B2B sectors.

Webull is prepared for the elimination of the pattern day trader rule, poised to capitalize on increased trading activity and customer consolidation.

International expansion continues with operations approved in 22 new European markets, and a strong presence in the APAC region.

The company received a US self-clearing license, enhancing operational capabilities and cost efficiency for its B2B business.

Trading volumes reached record highs, with significant growth in prediction markets, crypto, and especially commodities futures.

Management remains focused on long-term growth, with significant investments in marketing and infrastructure.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Carlos Questel (Head of Investor Relations)

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

HC Wang (Group CFO)

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star then two. The first question comes from Karim Saif with PFA bank of America, please go ahead.

Karim Saif

Good evening and good morning Anthony HC and team. I hope everyone is doing well. Appreciate the update and congrats on a strong quarter, strong results. My first question is on the pattern day trader rule. How do you think about the impact of that change on your client base both in terms of trading activity and cohort expansion and how meaningful could this be for webull as a structure, driver of engagement and monetization in the future?

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

Karim Saif

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

Karim Saif

Thank you very much. That was very comprehensive, Anthony. I'll hop back in the queue.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Chris Brendler with Rosenblatt. Please go ahead.

Chris Brendler

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

Hey, Chris, for a moment you dropped off. I don't know if I heard the whole question, so I am going to apologize. So I heard, are there any tools or differentiation in the platform that will help us in pdt? Was that the question?

Chris Brendler

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

Chris Brendler

Great. A quick follow up there do you think? From an education standpoint, how quickly will we see this play out? Will it take a couple quarters a year? You know, would we see an inflection in June? How should we think about the implementation on June 4th?

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

Chris Brendler

Okay, great. Last question for me would be on the prediction markets. A lot of momentum in the fourth quarter. Can you give us a little more color on how production markets trended in the first quarter? Because I think it's like blended with the futures business. Obviously a nice bump up in the revenues there, but just would love to see or love to hear how production markets trended in the first quarter, if you give us any color there.

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

Chris Brendler

Okay, great. Thanks so much for the color and congrats again.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Steven Chubak with Wolf Research. Please go ahead.

Steven Chubak

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

Steven Chubak

HC Wang (Group CFO)

Steven Chubak

Hta, thanks so much for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Mike Grundaugh with Northland Security. Please go ahead.

Mike Grundaugh

Thank you. Anthony, could you talk a little bit about how Merits is ramping? You know, how many stocks now are traded on your platform? And just give us a flavor for that.

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

Mike Grundaugh

That's great. 200 is a big number. Maybe second for HC, can you state what you said about April and May again, especially maybe in relation to March, February and January? How were April and May?

HC Wang (Group CFO)

Mike Grundaugh

Got it. And maybe just lastly for Anthony, crypto, are you. You kind of said prediction markets was maybe 2% of revenue. Is crypto anywhere on that scale?

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

Mike Grundaugh

Got it. That framework helps, helps us. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Once again. If you have a question, Please press star then 1. The next question comes from Jose Valcourt with Compass Point Bsearch and Trading. Please go ahead.

Jose Valcourt

Hey everyone, this is Jose on for Ed Ingle. Thanks for taking our question. You guys were approved for self clearing and so now that you are approved, how would self clearing help improve competitiveness for for the B2B2C business? And how long will it take to start seeing benefits from those cost savings?

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

Jose Valcourt

Got it. No, that's very helpful, thank you. And then as just another quick question to ask, you guys highlighted your international expans expansion opportunity very well in the 2026 roadmap slide. How should we think about the rollout in Europe? Are you seeing similar B2B2C opportunities here like you are in Asia?

Anthony Denier (Group President and US CEO)

Jose Valcourt

Understood. Thank you so much for the time.

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