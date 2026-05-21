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May 21, 2026 5:51 PM 37 min read

Lionsgate Studios Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ:LION) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=xc61hgME

Summary

Lionsgate Studios reported a fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $907 million, with adjusted OIBDA reaching a 12-year high of $165 million, up 17% year-over-year.

The company completed the separation of Lionsgate and Starz, resulting in two standalone public companies, which has been positively received by the market.

Future outlook includes anticipated growth in fiscal 2027 and 2028, with a strong content pipeline featuring branded, repeatable intellectual properties.

Operational highlights include the success of 'The Housemaid' and 'Michael,' as well as upcoming productions like 'The Housemaid's Secret' and a new 'Hunger Games' installment.

Management emphasized the strategic use of AI to enhance creativity and efficiency and noted a strong cash flow and improved leverage with net debt at approximately $1.6 billion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Nilei Shah (Head of Investor Relations)

John Feltheimer (Chief Executive Officer)

Jimmy Barge (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks Jimmy. Operator, can we open up the line for Q and A? We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, Please press star then 2. The first question today comes from Vikram Kasab Botla with Baird. Please go ahead.

Vikram Kasab Botla

John Feltheimer (Chief Executive Officer)

Jimmy Barge (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, great. Thank you. The next question is from David Joyce with Seaport Research Partners. Please go ahead.

David Joyce (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. A couple questions. First. It was a great exit to 2026, great start to 27. But could you put a little finer point on the possible range of outcomes for the next year? Really, what does strong growth and significant growth mean given that you are also laying the groundwork on sequels and some other films coming out? And then I'll have a follow up, please.

Jimmy Barge (Chief Financial Officer)

David Joyce (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate that. There's a lot of moving pieces and timing is still to come. Could you talk about some of the other TV titles besides Rookies and the spin off and the studio? What are some others that you're excited about? And then finally, could you provide a perspective on what the impact might be from the Paramount, Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery combination on your library business? Thank you.

Kevin Beggs (Chairman of the TV Group)

David Joyce (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

The next question is from Omar Magyas with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Adam Fogelson (Chairman of the Motion Picture Group)

Jimmy Barge (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Weinstein (Senior Advisor to the Office of the CEO, Co-CEO of 3 Arts)

OPERATOR

This is super helpful. Thank you guys, Appreciate it. The next question is from Brent Penter with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Brent Penter (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for taking the questions. First one for me on Michael, is there any color you all can give in terms of EBITDA contribution from that movie?

Jimmy Barge (Chief Financial Officer)

Brent Penter (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

The next question is from Sean Difley with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Sean Difley (Equity Analyst)

Jimmy Barge (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

I just want to clarify one thing. We put the pill in a year ago. It has expired. Thanks very much. The next question is from Matthew Harrigan with Benchmark. Please go ahead.

Matthew Harrigan (Equity Analyst)

Adam Fogelson (Chairman of the Motion Picture Group)

Jimmy Barge (Chief Financial Officer)

Matthew Harrigan (Equity Analyst)

John Feltheimer (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Thanks, John. Thanks, Adam. The next question is a follow up from Vikram Cassava Botla with Baird, please go ahead.

Adam Fogelson (Chairman of the Motion Picture Group)

Vikram Kasab Botla

Okay, that's helpful. And just last one for me. Curious if you could talk about or refresh us on your philosophy around balancing the mix of tentpole films versus mid budget films over the next few years. And particularly given the success you've had recently with the Housemaid and Michael, if any of that has affected your perspective on how you plan to manage the portfolio going forward.

Adam Fogelson (Chairman of the Motion Picture Group)

John Feltheimer (Chief Executive Officer)

Vikram Kasab Botla

Okay, thanks everyone. I appreciate the color.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Nilei Shah for any closing remarks. Hi everyone. Please refer to the press releases and events tab under the investor relations section of our website for discussion of certain non GAAP forward looking measures discussed on this call. Thank you.

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