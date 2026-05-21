Transcript: Ross Stores Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Watch the full earnings call below:
Summary
Ross Stores reported a strong first quarter with total sales up 21% and earnings per share growth of 37%, driven by a 17% increase in comparable store sales.
The company opened 13 new Ross and 4 dd's Discount locations, planning for 110 new stores this year, indicating a strategic focus on expansion.
Management highlighted robust customer acquisition and engagement through marketing initiatives, with notable growth in customer count across all demographics.
Inventory levels were up 12%, with a focus on maintaining balanced inventory to support demand.
Looking ahead, Ross Stores projects second quarter comparable store sales growth of 6-7% and full-year EPS growth of 13-17%.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Matthew Boss (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Boss (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Jim, you cited exiting the quarter with continued momentum and I know you don't lay out 6 to 7% forecast lightly. Have you seen any change in customer behavior so far in the second quarter or just any change in trends? Maybe if we're thinking about by category.
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Matthew Boss (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)
Great color, best of luck.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Matt.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Lorraine Hutchinson with Bank of America. Please proceed.
Lorraine Hutchinson
Thank you. Good afternoon. 17 was an unprecedented comp and probably was the result of unprecedented amounts of chase inventory. So can you just talk about how comfortable you are with your inventory reserve levels and quality and ability to continue to chase into this 6 to 7 comp?
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Lorraine Hutchinson
Thank you.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Paul Lajuie with Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.
Tracy Cogan
Thanks. It's Tracy Cogan filling in for Paul. I think you guys said domestic freight leverage this quarter, and I was wondering what the driver was there and what you're building in for the year. And then I think ocean is a smaller piece for you, but wondering if you could give some color on what you're seeing on that piece of freight as well. And then I have one follow up. Thanks.
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
As you mentioned, freight Costs did Lever 10bps year over year, but higher expected fuel prices did limit some of that leverage that we typically get from that sales outperformance. And going forward, we're kind of finalizing freight contracts as we speak. And our guidance does reflect the assumption that we'll have elevated fuel prices that will pressure freight costs both ocean and domestic in the second quarter and the full year.
Tracy Cogan
Thank you. And you guys mentioned traffic being the driver this quarter. I was hoping you could talk about some of the other metrics, like average basket, aur units conversion. Thank you.
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sure, Tracy. So, as we said, the primary driver was traffic. The average basket also grew by a significantly lower proportion of the sales growth. And the units sold were flat.
Tracy Cogan
You mentioned flat
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
units per transaction.
Tracy Cogan
I apologize, I was just clarifying.
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yes, use for transaction.
Tracy Cogan
Thank you. Thank you.
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Tracy.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Corey Tarlow with Jeffries. Please proceed with your question.
Corey Tarlow
Great. Thanks. I guess. Jen, as you think about how broad based this really strong comp has been, can you talk about if you saw any inflections by category, whether it's ladies, home footwear or even juniors, perhaps within ladies. And is there anything specific you think that's driving that mix shift? Because there's very clearly been quite a strong acceleration in trends quarter over quarter.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Corey Tarlow
Makes sense. And that's also very helpful. I have a follow up for Bill. Just as we think about the flow through on comp versus plan, could you just remind us how to think about that and maybe what you saw in the quarter. Thanks so much.
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Corey Tarlow
That's really helpful. Thanks so much and best of luck.
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Corey.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Michael Binetti with Evercore isi. Please proceed with your question.
Michael Binetti
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Binetti
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Binetti
Okay, thanks a lot, guys.
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Chuck Grom with Gordon Haskett. Please proceed with your question.
Chuck Grom
Hey, thanks very much. Just to follow up on Michael's question. Just, you know, NSP really strong. How are you thinking about units going forward? Do you still want to target the 5%? Do you think about densifying in the Northeast more? Just a little bit of thought on unit growth maybe over the next several years, given how strong you're opening up stores right now?
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
I think what we're modeling internally is the 5% unit growth over the longer term. If we happen to get a big deal through bankruptcy or get ahead of that store opening, I don't think we'd hesitate to increase that target.
Chuck Grom
Okay. Anything geographically you'd think about differently?
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Well, the Northeast is certainly open. That's certainly built into our five year plan. In New York. We have a location and obviously we'll go further into the Northeast. But we exited 25 with 12 stores in the New York area and have two locations in the first quarter and those stores are doing very well for us.
Chuck Grom
Gotcha. Great. And then as you think about the second half. Right. And the tougher comparison about the lap, how do you think about the drivers to help you comp the comp? The implicit Comp is a 2 to 3. What gives you the confidence there in terms of the marketing in store changes, the product assortment? I guess. How would you force rank? What gives you the confidence to lap that positively?
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Chuck Grom
Got it. Thanks for that answer.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Brooke Roach with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.
Brooke Roach
Good afternoon. Thank you for taking our question. Jim. I was hoping you could reflect on what's working very well in marketing today and what we should expect might change as we look into the back half of the year. As you annualize some of these initiatives.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Brooke Roach
Great. And then just a quick follow up. I was hoping you could put a finer point on your expectations for fuel surcharges for the year. Can you quantify the headwind that you're expecting in the back half and what oil price is embedded within the guide?
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
We try and estimate based on what the DOE and others estimate. And so like we said, we do expect some pressure in the second half. But again, if fuel prices differ materially from where they are now, then we'd see some additional pressure. So that's something we're monitoring closely and try and get the best estimates that we can.
Brooke Roach
Great, thanks so much. I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Mark Altschwager with Baird, please Proceed with your question.
Mark Altschwager
Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Seems a little silly to ask about consumer headwinds when you reported a 17% comp in your guiding 6 to 7, but just wondering if you're seeing any indications of shifts in consumer behavior as the inflationary pressures have ticked up. You said strength broad based across regions, but any color on California specifically, where gas prices are even higher.
Bill Sheehan (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mark Altschwager
Thank you. And follow up for Jim if you could give us an update on the branded apparel rollout. How broad is the strategy beyond ladies at this point and with the acceleration you're seeing in new customer acquisition and overall growth, how are you thinking about that balance between the good, better, best and what's resonating most with that newer customer you're bringing in? Thanks again.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question. Thank you. And the next question. Sorry about that. The next question comes from Dana Telsey with the Telse Advisory Group. Please proceed with your question.
Dana Telsey
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Hartshorn (Group President and Chief Operating Officer)
Dana Telsey
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Simeon Siegel with Guggenheim. Please proceed with your question. Thanks.
Simeon Siegel
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
All right, Sybill, that was impressive. Very, very quick in getting all three of those questions. I'LL take the first one and then Michael will take the others without parsing out the components of the comps too. Finally I would say, and we're on record already saying transactions was the primary driver of the comp and of the transactions. New customers was the primary driver of that.
Michael Hartshorn (Group President and Chief Operating Officer)
Simeon Siegel
growth makes total sense. Thanks guys, Great job. Best luck for the rest of the year.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Christina Katai with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.
Christina Katai
Hey guys, great quarter. Congrats on. So I wanted to ask on cosmetics, obviously it was a standout in the quarter. Is that primarily branded availability? Is it consumer trade into prestige, just getting the trend right or increased base allocation? And how durable is that?
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Christina Katai
Great. And if I can just ask, if I can just ask a follow up just very quickly you mentioned gaining priority access to deals. Just can you talk about how that is showing up at buying cost, imu speed to floor conversion rates and then just considering your strong top line, can that advantage expand further? Thank you.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from Anisha Sherman with Bernstein. Please proceed with your question.
Anisha Sherman
Thank you and congrats on the quarter. I have two, please. Jim, you mentioned the word transformation earlier on in your comments. I wanted to ask, over the last year the company has pursued a lot of new initiatives in marketing, assortment, stores, etc. Do you think there's been a cultural shift in how decisions are being made that is driving this broader set of ideas and initiatives across the company? And then I have a follow up as well.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Anisha Sherman
Thank you. And then a follow up on an earlier comment on double digit growth in customer counts. Can you give us some color on what that looked like the last two quarters? The last couple quarters, Q3 and 4, I want to get a sense of has that run rate increased? Just to help us think through the back half of the year and the comp year over year growth in the back half.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
So it's been building. We definitely didn't get a double digit growth in customers and then comp lower than double digits fortunately. But it has. If you were to think of it in the way we think of retail, same store sales, you would say we've had sequential improvement in customer count growth on a comp store basis in each of the last two quarters.
Anisha Sherman
Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
You're welcome. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Marnie Shapiro with Retail Tracker. Please proceed with your question.
Marnie Shapiro
Michael Hartshorn (Group President and Chief Operating Officer)
Michael Hartshorn (Group President and Chief Operating Officer)
But we wanted to pause and see if there's other changes we want to make in the next half of the stores and then also look at new store prototypes if there's anything we want to change from look and feel or how we're merchandising the store. So that's where we are at this point.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
And then regarding the buyback, no change there. We remain on track to buy the total of $1.275 billion in stock during 2006. 26. Sorry. So that's unchanged.
Marnie Shapiro
Fantastic. Thank you guys.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Marty.
OPERATOR
And the next question comes from the line of Dylan Cardin with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.
Dylan Cardin
Thank you. I'm curious, Jim, to the questions on in and around new customers. Do you feel that between access to brands, some of the new marketing you're doing that you're kind of meaningfully structurally expanding your market or is it just sort of recapturing share within your existing market, either going up or down market? You mentioned kind of younger customers this for more meaningful change go forward. Thanks.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Jim.
Dylan Cardin
Nice work.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Jim Conroy for any closing comments.
Jim Conroy (Chief Executive Officer)
Well, thank you everyone for joining us today and we look forward to speaking with you on our next earnings call. Take care.
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