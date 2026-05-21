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May 21, 2026 5:32 PM 49 min read

Full Transcript: Workday Q1 2027 Earnings Call

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/378546408

Summary

Workday reported its best first quarter of new Annual Contract Value (ACV) growth in five years, driven by core business strength and AI traction.

The company emphasized a shift to a 'startup mindset,' focusing on three priorities: delivering AI solutions, growing with customers, and living company values.

Workday launched several new AI-driven solutions, including a travel agent and an ITSM platform, and saw significant growth in Agentic AI products, with new ACV from these products growing over 200% year-over-year.

Subscription revenue increased by 14% to $2.354 billion, with professional services revenue at $188 million, contributing to a total revenue of $2.542 billion, up 13%.

Workday's AI strategy is yielding results, with over 4,000 customers using at least one organically developed AI agent, and a significant portion of new ACV coming from AI solutions.

Management expressed confidence in Workday's ability to lead in the AI space, with streamlined operations and strategic investments aimed at long-term growth.

The company maintained its FY27 subscription revenue guidance of $9.925 billion to $9.950 billion, and raised its FY27 non-GAAP operating margin guidance to 30.5%.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Workday's first quarter fiscal year 2027 earnings call. at this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. We will conduct a question and answer session towards the end of the call during Q&A. Please limit your questions to one. I will now hand it over to Justin Furby, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Justin Furby (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Anil Bhusri

Garrett Katzmeyer (President, Product and Technology)

Rob Enslin (President and Chief Commercial Officer)

Zane Roe (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Keith Weiss (Equity Analyst)

Anil Bhusri

Garrett Katzmeyer (President, Product and Technology)

Keith Weiss (Equity Analyst)

Outstanding. That's helpful guys and Neil and team, it's really been a privilege covering workday over these past two decades and seeing what you guys have built here. So thank you very much. Thank you, Keith. We appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Garrett Katzmeyer (President, Product and Technology)

Rob Enslin (President and Chief Commercial Officer)

Gabriela Borges (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much. I appreciate the detail. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Turin with Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open.

OPERATOR

Anil Bhusri

Garrett Katzmeyer (President, Product and Technology)

I think you said it well. And like Anil has described, what we have changed at workday and have laser focused now is either building APIs for AI or building AI agents. And that allows us really to be fully focused on the biggest opportunity ahead of us.

Zane Roe (Chief Financial Officer)

Anil Bhusri

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of John Defucci with Guggenheim Securities. Your line is open.

John Defucci (Equity Analyst)

Garrett Katzmeyer (President, Product and Technology)

Anil Bhusri

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Brad Zelnick with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Brad Zelnick (Equity Analyst)

Rob Enslin (President and Chief Commercial Officer)

I think it's Rob and Garrett. Yeah, let me go first. So I mean for deployment agent with new implementations and work they go, we're seeing what are the numbers?

Garrett Katzmeyer (President, Product and Technology)

We're seeing 30% in current projects and 50% reduction in the projects that we are just starting now.

Rob Enslin (President and Chief Commercial Officer)

Garrett Katzmeyer (President, Product and Technology)

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Alex Zukin with Wolf Research. Your line is Open.

Alex Zukin (Equity Analyst)

Zane Roe (Chief Financial Officer)

And then Zane, just maybe any high level commentary on how much, if any DIA benefit you guys saw in the quarter that I think Rob alluded to in the prepared remarks and just kind of when do you think we'll start to see some of this accelerating bookings that seemingly is kind of happening under the hood actually reflect in some of the CRPO dynamics.

Anil Bhusri

Zane Roe (Chief Financial Officer)

Alex Zukin (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Thank you guys and congrats on a great summit. Thanks Alex.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Brent Thill with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Brent Thill (Equity Analyst)

Anil Bhusri

Garrett Katzmeyer (President, Product and Technology)

Yeah. The only piece to add is that at the end of May we gonna provision SANA for workday and self service agent to all of our customers on our current AI terms of service and make it basically the default deployed solution as part of their contract third unlocking it. So it's going to be a huge surge for us again.

Rob Enslin (President and Chief Commercial Officer)

OPERATOR

And we will now take two more questions. Our next question comes from the line of Carl Kiersted with ubs. Your line is open.

Carl Kiersted (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you. Maybe Rob, just sticking with you just as investors and I watch the number of RIFs pick up in the tech sector and we worry a little bit about seat compression spilling over into the non tech sector. I just wanted to ask you what you're seeing in terms of seat growth versus module expansion as drivers of that nice overall expansion that you highlighted on the call. Thank you.

Rob Enslin (President and Chief Commercial Officer)

Zane Roe (Chief Financial Officer)

Anil Bhusri

And I think it's really important to recognize that if FTE count does go down, it's being replaced by AI is replacing labor, not software right now. And and as long as we do what we are doing right now and continue to execute, we're a beneficiary of the shift to Agentic work..

Carl Kiersted (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

And Our final question comes from the line of Raimo Lencio with Barclays. Your line is open.

Raimo Lencio (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks for squeezing me in. And congrats from me as well. Just a quick one for rpo. Like crpo, like, as we expected, RPO with slightly lower growth. Can you talk a little bit about is that kind of customers signing shorter contracts? So there's a duration effect. Can you just talk to the puts and takes there? Thank you.

Zane Roe (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation on today's conference.

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