If You Invested $100 In Hewlett Packard Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.18%. Currently, Hewlett Packard has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion.

Buying $100 In HPE: If an investor had bought $100 of HPE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $207.64 today based on a price of $33.91 for HPE at the time of writing.

Hewlett Packard's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.