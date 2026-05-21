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May 21, 2026 1:41 PM 27 min read

Star Bulk Carriers Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://starbulk.irwebpage.com/webcast/2026_1Q_Financial_Results.html

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers Corp reported a solid first quarter 2026 with net income of $58.5 million and adjusted net income of $63 million, highlighting strong cash generation and operating efficiency.

The company continues to actively return capital to shareholders through a $0.50 per share dividend and share repurchases totaling $37.9 million.

Strategically, the company is focusing on fleet rejuvenation, selling older vessels, and investing in energy-saving upgrades while maintaining financial flexibility with a low leverage ratio.

The company remains optimistic about the dry bulk market outlook for the rest of 2026 and 2027, supported by favorable supply-demand dynamics and geopolitical factors affecting shipping routes and energy prices.

Management outlined a disciplined capital allocation strategy, emphasizing the sale of less efficient vessels and maintaining a strong balance sheet to capitalize on future market opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Christos Begleris (Co Chief Financial Officer)

Nikos Reskos

Harris Placadonaki

Costa Benos Matiras (Head of Market Research)

OPERATOR

Omar Nakhta

Thank you. Hi, guys. Morning and good afternoon. Wanted to ask about the capital allocation policy of now paying out 100% of operating cash flow, less the CapEx and debt service. You've obviously got plenty of cash to give you that flexibility.

Hamish Norton (President)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Chris Robertson from Deutsche Bank. Your line is now live.

Chris Robertson

Petros Pappas (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Robertson

Thank you Petrus. Just following up just to get a sense of scenarios here with regards to potentially strong El Nino, using examples in the past, let's say in regions that are prone to whether it's drought conditions or on the other side of that flooding conditions, which market should we be on the lookout for for weather related disruptions that could potentially impact trade flows?

Petros Pappas (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Robertson

All right, got it. Thank you for the color. I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. As a reminder, if you'd like to be placed in the question queue, press Star one at this time. Our next question is coming from Stephanie Moore from Jefferies. Your line is now live.

Stephanie Moore

Petros Pappas (Chief Executive Officer)

Stephanie Moore

Petros Pappas (Chief Executive Officer)

Stephanie Moore

Great. Thank you. Appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We reached out of our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over for any further or closing comments. No further comments. Operator thank you very much. Thank you everyone. That does conclude today's teleconference and webcast. You may disconnect your line at this time and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.

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