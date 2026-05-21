If You Invested $1000 In Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSE:FENY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.9%. Currently, Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion.

Buying $1000 In FENY: If an investor had bought $1000 of FENY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,326.33 today based on a price of $33.22 for FENY at the time of writing.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.