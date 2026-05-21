Full Transcript: Hovnanian Enterprises Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) reported second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eaygui9d/
Summary
Hovnanian Enterprises reported Q2 fiscal 2026 revenues of $668 million and an adjusted gross margin of 14.3%, marking a sequential improvement from the prior quarter.
The company is actively managing inventory, focusing on transitioning to newer communities with better margin potential and reducing quick move-in homes, which now account for 68% of sales.
Hovnanian Enterprises provided guidance for Q3 fiscal 2026 with expected revenues between $650 million and $750 million and adjusted gross margins of 14% to 15%.
The company has a liquidity position of $442 million, reflecting disciplined capital and land management, and plans to remain opportunistic in stock repurchases and land acquisitions.
Management expressed confidence in sequential improvement in Q4 fiscal 2026, driven by newer, higher-margin communities and a strategic focus on land-light models and desirable locations.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jeff O'Keefe (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Ara Hovnanian
Brad O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)
Brad O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)
Ara Hovnanian
OPERATOR
Thank you. To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from Stephen Carlson of Cottonwood Capital. Your line is open.
Stephen Carlson (Equity Analyst)
Hi guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just curious on your comments for an improved Q4, if you could elaborate on what you mean by that. Are you talking about year over year, EBITDA improvement, or is that something that might be delayed a little bit longer?
Ara Hovnanian
Aaron
Yeah, but the improvement is, as Aaron mentioned, sequential. We're not commenting on improvement over last year, we're commenting on improvement sequentially.
Stephen Carlson (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you for clarifying that. And then just on the cash balance, I noticed a slight dip. I assume that was just from working capital use. Consistent with the working capital use I see last year, but there wasn't a cash flow statement.
Brad O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)
Ara Hovnanian
Yeah, I'll just elaborate just even further. It's not only higher than what is typical, as Brad mentioned, but it's way above our cash and liquidity targets. We love to have less cash actually, which would mean that we would have invested more in new land opportunities. Thankfully we are finding good land opportunities, but just not quite enough to absorb all of our excess cash right now.
Stephen Carlson (Equity Analyst)
And just last question for me on that point. Any thoughts about other than land opportunities, plans to use the cash or you know, I guess the only pre payable debt you have is really the preferreds. But any thoughts on uses of cash out of the ordinary?
Brad O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)
Stephen Carlson (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from Alan Ratner of Zelman. Your line is open.
Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)
Brad O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)
Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)
Ara Hovnanian
Brad O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)
Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And just the other part of my question, just wanted to confirm the incentive numbers. If you give percentage of, I guess, original price, would that also include if you were to reduce base price, is that embedded within that percentage?
Ara Hovnanian
I don't think it is, but frankly we haven't seen widespread base price reductions. It's been very, very isolated.
Brad O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I agree with her. It's not in the number, but it would not be meaningful because it hasn't been very many places we've done that.
Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. I shouldn't interpret then that sequential decline that you saw in incentives as a shift towards base, more coming at a base price. Okay, perfect. Great. Thanks a lot, guys. I appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Yep, thank you. And our next question comes from Alex Barron of Housing Research Center. Your line is open.
Alex Barron (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, gentlemen. As far as the improvement in incentives, is that because your competitors are less aggressive at this time than they used to be and therefore you don't have to try to match what they're doing? Or is it just, you know, buyers are where you don't have to offer as much because buyers, you know, are feeling just more confident regardless of what competitors are doing?
Ara Hovnanian
Alex Barron (Equity Analyst)
Okay, yeah, that was going to be my next question. For perspective, what was your level of finished unsold specs maybe 2/4 ago or a year ago versus where you are today?
Brad O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)
We had it on a slide. We were at 9.3 was our peak a 9.3 QMIS per community in January of 25 and we're at 5.8 today. So not quite half but quite a bit less. And it was 8.6 exactly one year ago. So you know significant reductions from 8.6 a year ago to 5.8 now.
Erin
And Alex, if you were focused on finished QMIs, we peaked at the fourth quarter at about two and a half per community and as Erin mentioned we're close to about one right now. So significant improvement in our finished reduction in our finished QMIs, which is really where the heavier incentives would be, which further demonstrates this.
Alex Barron (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, that's great to hear. Also as far as your joint ventures and the Saudi Arabia operation, seems you guys had a slight loss in the joint venture, so I was wondering what drove that and also saw zero activity in Saudi Arabia. So is that done or are you guys going to start some something in the future there?
Brad O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)
Ara Hovnanian
Alex Barron (Equity Analyst)
Okay, well, best of luck. Thank you for all the details.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from Jay McCandless of Citizens Bank. Your line is open.
Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, guys. So my first question, y' all threw out a stat about dirt starts being 32% this quarter, I think, versus 21%. Was that 32% of orders or closings and I guess what's the max you think you could get? Dirt starts with the current community base.
Brad O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)
Ara Hovnanian
Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)
The second question I had on land sales, you all had pretty good sales and profits from that the last two quarters. Is that a run rate we should expect going forward or how. How should we think about land sales
Ara Hovnanian
Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)
Brad O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)
Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful context. Thank you, Brad.
Ara Hovnanian
Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great, thank you. And then just last question for me. Any idea or outlook on community count for the rest of the year and into 27?
Brad O'Connor (Chief Financial Officer)
What we would say on that is, you know, we've been relatively flat year over year, but we do expect community count to grow later this year, early into 27. We have continued to have challenges with getting communities open timely for various reasons. That's definitely been a challenge. But we do have some communities coming online. We would expect growth towards the end of this year.
Ara Hovnanian
Jay McCandless (Equity Analyst)
Thanks guys. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. I show no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn it back to Arihavnanian for closing remarks.
Ara Hovnanian
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.