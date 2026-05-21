Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Power Solutions Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Power Solutions Intl (NASDAQ:PSIX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 39.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.6%. Currently, Power Solutions Intl has a market capitalization of $867.16 million.

Buying $1000 In PSIX: If an investor had bought $1000 of PSIX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,008.42 today based on a price of $37.62 for PSIX at the time of writing.

Power Solutions Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.