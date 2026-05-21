Full Transcript: Arqit Quantum H1 2026 Earnings Call

Andy, thank you and thank you for joining our first half of fiscal year 2026 earnings call. When we spoke in December, reflecting on fiscal year 2025, I said that 2025 had been a year of momentum in the realization of the need for enhanced cybersecurity to address the coming threat to data security posed by quantum computers at scale. Governments were taking their concerns public, some mandating roadmaps to enhance cryptographic postures for governmental agencies and encouraging enterprises to take action as well. As I noted that from Arqit's conversations with governments and enterprises, it was no longer a question of if organizations need to upgrade their cryptographic security posture, but when they will upgrade their posture. What has become clear in the first half of our current fiscal year is that when is becoming now. While that in my view, while that is my view based on our deep understanding of the threat, let me cite the view of some leading players in the quantum and security space. Google has been aligned with the U.S. national Institute for Standards and Technology or NIST timeline for migration to post quantum cryptography, which calls for the deprecation meaning the marking of removal of unsafe cryptography by 2030 and complete disallowance by 2035. On March 25, Google advised that cryptographic systems migrate by 2029. Google's accelerated timeline was the result of research which it published that demonstrated quantum computers will be able to break elliptical curve cryptography, the kind of cryptography that protects things like crypto wallets with 20 times fewer qubits and gates than previously projected. That moves the timescale from 2035 to by 2029. That is a serious migration timeline compression also Cloudflare on April 7, it pulled forward its advice to migrate by 2029 as well. Cloudflare's revision was based on Google's published research, but also research published by Oritomic on March 30. Orotomic concluded that by leveraging advances in high rate quantum error correcting codes, efficient logical instruction sets and circuit design, Shor's algorithm can be executed at cryptographically relevant scales with as few as 10,000 reconfigurable atomic qubits. That is a shockingly low estimate of the computational resources needed to crack and finally, IonQ on its May 6 earnings call, CEO Nicola Damasi stated, based on our public roadmap, we expect to achieve the logical qubit count required to challenge RSA 2048 encryption and the 2028-2029 window. If IonQ is correct, migration to a post quantum security posture by 2029 may be too late. The urgency to migrate to post quantum cryptography is heightened by two factors. Firstly, protecting your existing data against harvest now decrypt later attacks. Any data that is stolen today, even if protected with current encryption technology, is vulnerable to exposure when a quantum computer sets to work on it at a later date. Any data that is sensitive or has a shelf life should be secured with post quantum encryption now. Secondly, migrating to post quantum cryptography involves analysis, planning and execution across the entire data and communication architecture of an organization, which requires time. If Google, Cloudflare and IonQ are correct, and we think they are, then times of the essence. Archic's product set is well positioned to enable an end to end migration to a post quantum cryptographic security posture, from assessing the current risk inherent in an organization's network architecture to implementing software based post quantum cryptographic solutions which are compliant with NIST and NSA standards. Our Encryption Intelligence Risk Analysis Tool gives organizations complete visibility into all encryption technologies in use across the network, automatically identifying weak points and vulnerabilities, including those susceptible to quantum attacks. This is a critical step in developing a migration strategy, understanding what encryption is in use, where and what it is protecting allows CISOs and CTOs to scope their risk and develop a game plan to upgrade to post quantum cryptography. Our software based post quantum encryption solutions allow organizations to upgrade now, protecting against harvest now, decrypt later attacks and when quantum computers arrive at scale. Our solutions are cryptographically agile which gives CISOs and CTOs flexibility to mix and match PQAs. That's post quantum algorithms and symmetric key cryptography. Being software based and lightweight, our encryption solutions can be flexibly deployed at any level of a network architecture from servers down to small edge devices. No new hardware devices are required and it can be implemented quickly. We've completed deployments in as few as a couple of days, so leading industry players are now saying the time for post quantum cryptography is here. Arcady is saying we have the products to meet that need. Where do we stand in capturing growing market demand for post quantum migration? We acquired our encryption intelligence product in 2025 and announced commercial rollout in January of this year. We are actively directly marketing the solution to end customers. A marketing campaign targeting approximately 450 organizations in process and engagement to data has been strong. On May 18, Arkit executed its first encryption intelligence contract supporting PQC migration planning. On May 19, Arkit signed its first partnership agreement with a European specialist cybersecurity provider for ARKit's encryption intelligence solution. Feedback about encryption intelligence products has been favorable and the breadth of prospective customer engagement has been highly encouraging. The product delivers high utility for organizations, giving deep network encryption visibility and risk assessment a critical first step for CISOs and CTOs on their PQC migration journey. Based on the pipeline of sales opportunities, we expect additional contract wins during the balance of the fiscal year. Our software based encryption solutions led by Network Secure product is gaining traction. Sparqle, a Tier 1 Italian network operator, licensed our product to create a quantum secure network as a service. It is themed takeover of its offering, most notably with the financial institution. This is important for several reasons. One it demonstrates the efficacy of our encryption in a real world use case, securing critical data and communication in transit. 2 It demonstrates the applicability of our cryptographic solutions for the financial service industry, which we believe is a significant market opportunity and three and finally take up of SparQL's network as a service offering means consumption of its volume defined license. With Archit. We wish sparql much success and would welcome sparql's need to upsize its license and we expect that to be the case as SPARQL just yesterday announced the commercial availability of its quantum safe Interconnect, which is secured By Archit Across 20 Equinix International Business Exchange data centers in Europe, the Americas and Asia where Equinix managed solutions are offered. SparQL's Quantum Safe Internet is now available to enterprises, carriers and hyperscalers seeking quantum safe protection for their cross site VPNs, hybrid infrastructures and distributed multi cloud environments. Sparkle indicated that it expects to expand the offering across the broader Equinix ecosystem. To paraphrase Joe Crawford, VP of Equinix Managed Service, it is innovative quote integration of next generation security directly into the environment where dense ecosystem of customers build and scale their digital infrastructure. This is an exciting development for SPARQL and ARCA in regards to other telecom network operators. Recently Arkkit teamed with Colt Technology to deliver a quantum secure wide area network to help protect A and K Travel Group from the future risk presented by quantum computers, including the threat presented by harvestnow Decrypt Lato ANK owns a portfolio of premier travel brands including Abercrombie and Kentucky Crystal and Cox and Kings. A&K's brands provide travel adventures in more than 100 countries across the world and rely on a secure global network to key customers, employees and travel partners. Connected Colton arkit will now keep ANK Travel Group customers and the customers data and communications protected from the quantum threat Large telecommunications networks are a significant opportunity for our encryption solutions and we engage in late stage dialogue and demonstrations with several including one in the US. However, our encryption solutions are broadly applicable beyond Tier 1 telecommunications networks. The lightweight software nature of our product allows deployment of all layers of a network and almost any device regardless of size or power. Our solution is also crypto agile in that it can be mixed and matched with other cryptographic modalities including post quantum algorithms. The flexibility of our software encryption solutions has been manifest in our activities with defense organizations. Implementations range from a defence contractor securing communications of a gunman's defence research network to a defence contractor securing tactical control of drone platforms for a European Ministry of Defence. From large networks to small devices, it takes time to win contracts in the government and defence space. That said, we are making tangible process. We believe a renewal and upsizing of our largest US defence related contract is imminent, further establishing a track record which we can build upon. Also on May 1, a partner, which is the leading technology and innovation solution provider to the aerospace and defence industry, renewed and upsized its contract with arkyt by almost 90%. Together we bid in contractor opportunities to military organizations with a heavy emphasis on Europe. Our opportunity set in the government and defence market is the strongest it has ever been. The breadth of demonstration and bid activity is significant. We expect further progress in this key target market and expect to see further results in the second half of the fiscal year. We continue to grow our go to market partnerships during the first half of the fiscal year and more recently we've added three new partnerships to grow our opportunities in the telecommunications market and just this week signed our first partnership agreement for arkic's Encryption intelligence solution. Specifically, we announced a strategic collaboration with six WIND to deliver highly scalable quantum safe encrypted virtual private network or VPN business services. Six WIND products enable telecom service providers and enterprises to build and manage efficient, scalable, secure and sustainable networks. Secondly, a strategic collaboration with RAD to deliver a joint quantum safe encryption solution for telcos enabling them to offer quantum safe business services such as site to site and site to Cloud VPNs as well as Data Center Interconnect or DCI. Rad is a global leader in networking edge solutions. Further, ARKit was selected to join the Tomorrow street portfolio as a scale up partner, a joint venture between Vodafone Group and Technoport Luxembourg's national tech incubator. Tomorrow Street's ecosystem brings together innovative young companies and scales their technology solutions across Vodafone's global ecosystem. ARKit is the first quantum security company to join the portfolio and finally on May 19, Arkit signed a partnership agreement with the European specialist cybersecurity provider for ARKit's encryption intelligence product. Our product will be the cornerstone of strategic PQC migration activities within financial services. Go to Market partnerships drive product awareness and are an important source for lead and bid generation. They are a force multiplier for ARKive. We expect to see revenue opportunities come through these partnerships. From my vantage point, the important vectors for success are converging. Those vectors are market need, the right products and customer traction. The need to migrate to a post quantum cryptographic security posture has significantly increased with rapid advancement in quantum computing. Leading industry players are now sounding the alarm. We are no longer the modest voice raising awareness. Big industry voices are in full cry. We have the right products to enable CISOs and CTOs to understand their current cryptographic security posture and upgrade to quantum safe encryption. We are seeing product take up in our key markets of telecommunications and government and defence. Circling back to my remarks from our fiscal year and 2025 earnings call, the key message was that the momentum was building in the market and for the company in 2025. The first half of fiscal year 2026 has seen a continuation and amplification of momentum. We're excited about the building demand for post quantum cryptography and we believe in the products and solutions which we offer. With continued focus and hard work. I expect our up and to the right momentum to continue with that. Let me turn the call over to Nick Poynton. Thank you Nick.