Full Transcript: Arqit Quantum H1 2026 Earnings Call

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) held its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ik8jp3pb/
Summary
Arqit Quantum reported revenue of $623,000 for the first half of fiscal year 2026, a significant increase from $67,000 in the same period of fiscal year 2025, driven by increased contract activity.
The company emphasized the urgency of migrating to post-quantum cryptographic solutions due to advancements in quantum computing, with key partnerships and contracts signed in telecommunications and defense sectors.
Administrative expenses rose to $33.9 million, primarily due to increased employee costs and share-based compensation, resulting in an operating loss of $33.7 million.
Arqit Quantum highlighted its strategic initiatives, including the commercial rollout of its Encryption Intelligence product and partnerships with major players like Sparkle and Colt Technology.
Management expressed confidence in the company's financial position with $35.9 million in cash and additional liquidity expected from warrant exercises.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Andy Lieber (Chief Executive Officer)
Nick Poynton
Andy Lieber (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you Nick. On behalf of the Company and Board, I would like to thank you for your service. You've been instrumental in building the infrastructure which every company needs to operate and succeed. It's largely the behind the scenes work which is critical and efficient to creating a successful organization. We wish you well in your future endeavors. Thank you again. And now I'll hand the call back to the operator for Q and A.
OPERATOR
Certainly. Ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself from the queue, simply press Star one one again. And our first question comes from the line of Troy Jensen from Kinter Fitzgerald. Your question please.
Troy Jensen (Equity Analyst)
Hey gentlemen, congrats on all the momentum. Maybe start off here with the one for Andy. I'd just be curious your thoughts on the sense of urgency around kind of Q day and just relating that to the slowness that it seems that we've seen on the adoption currently. Any thoughts would be helpful.
Andy Lieber (Chief Executive Officer)
Troy Jensen (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Interesting. I'd agree with you on the sense of urgency and it just feels like we need to have an inflection at some point for all these governments and telcos and corporations are going to get kind of quantum ready. But what are your thoughts on the milestones that are the catalysts that we need to walk to investors in the near term here.
Andy Lieber (Chief Executive Officer)
Troy Jensen (Equity Analyst)
All right, makes sense. And then one other question, or it's probably a multi point question just on finances here. So the warrants that you just talked about, 30 million, you'll raise just what's the share count that's going to come with that? Are there other warrants withstanding? Outstanding. Excuse me. And can you just talk about your cash position and the cash burn would be awesome to hear.
Nick Poynton
Well, let me turn to Nick first to start that question. I'm sure Rob's got some thoughts on that as well. So I think I'll just hand over the cash part of that answer to Rob while we look at the warrants.
Rob Russell (Chief Financial Officer)
Nick Poynton
Very fair. All right, well, good luck, gentlemen. Just real quick. I wasn't missing the warrants. Thank you. Sorry. Just jump in. So on the warrants that expire in September 24, that equates to 5.4 million shares, according to the table.
Troy Jensen (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Any other outstanding warrants?
Nick Poynton
There are other outstanding warrants. I think these are covered in the 20th in some detail. And expire over the next two further years, the last ones expiring in September 28th.
Troy Jensen (Equity Analyst)
Okay. All right. Good luck, guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. And this does conclude the question and answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to Andy Lever for any further remarks.
Andy Lieber (Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, thank you, Jonathan. And again, thank you, everybody on the call for joining us today. Or if you're listening on replay, we look forward to speaking with you again following the close of our 2026 fiscal year. Thank you.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.