If You Invested $100 In Spotify Technology Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.23%. Currently, Spotify Technology has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion.

Buying $100 In SPOT: If an investor had bought $100 of SPOT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $205.49 today based on a price of $480.52 for SPOT at the time of writing.

Spotify Technology's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.