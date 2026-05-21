Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
conference call image
May 21, 2026 11:35 AM 47 min read

Transcript: Lightspeed Commerce Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/866411761

Summary

Lightspeed Commerce Inc reported strong financial performance with Q4 revenue of $291 million and gross profit of $129 million, both up 15% year-over-year, exceeding expectations.

The company saw substantial growth in its core areas, with total revenue from growth engines up 24% and gross profit growth of 17%, aligning with its three-year targets.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc achieved a milestone with $18 million in adjusted free cash flow for fiscal 2026, emphasizing its commitment to profitable growth.

The company is focusing on expanding customer locations, enhancing subscription ARPU, and improving adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, with AI-driven innovations playing a key role.

Management highlighted strategic divestitures, such as the sale of Upserve, to streamline operations and focus on growth engines, and announced new executive appointments to drive future growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Gus Papageorgiou

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. At this time, I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. In the interest of time, we kindly ask that you please limit yourselves to one question and one follow up.

Dan Perlin (Equity Analyst)

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Dan Perlin (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then just quickly, as a follow up on Lightspeed Capital, I mean, it was. It was up 73% this quarter, so it's clearly growing very quickly. You talked about using some of the proceeds from upserve to maybe accelerate that growth. I'm just wondering how much are you thinking about pointing towards Lightspeed Capital and how should we be thinking about potential acceleration there? Thank you.

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Krishnaratna with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Kevin Krishnaratna (Equity Analyst)

Hey there. Good morning. First, just a question on the growth engine net adds. Good to see the acceleration. I think you mentioned four quarters in a row there. I'm wondering if there's any difference that you'd want to call out between what you're seeing in North America retail and European hospitality. And do we expect another quarter of acceleration in the coming quarter?

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Krishnaratna (Equity Analyst)

Still on the growth engines. But specifically the software growth. I think you saw the 9% this quarter. It was 13% in the previous quarter. 1. Was that within your expectations? And this broadly, how do we think about software growth trends in 2027?

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Krishnaratna (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks Zach.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the Linus Shoshy. They are with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Linus Shoshy

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Martin Toner with ATB Cormorant Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Martin Toner (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thank you very much for my question. Just looking at the 25 to 2028 targets, can you kind of walk us through the change to 20% growth in gross profit? Is it just a function of the divestiture? And can you kind of talk about how location growth being stronger helps you guys meet those goals?

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, thanks for the question, Martin. Yeah. All of the capital markets day guide adjustments we made are solely to take into account the divestiture. So the 20% of gross profit target that we outlined for adjusted EBITDA is only simply factored to remove the gross profit and the EBITDA contribution of upserve.

Martin Toner (Equity Analyst)

So that's totally accurate. When I look at that location growth in the quarter, it makes your 2027 rev target based on the organic growth look kind of conservative. Can you guys talk a little bit about that? And if, if you agree it's conservative, why were you conservative?

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Martin Toner (Equity Analyst)

That's great. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Tenzin Long with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Tenzin Long

Thanks so much. Thank you. For the update. I wanted to ask two questions. First on go to market and quota carrying salespeople. Just curious if there's been any change in your growth plan on headcount from go to market and if you're seeing any changes in ROI there, then I

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Tenzin Long

Okay, great, perfect. And then maybe for Dax, just thinking about product roadmap and velocity, I'm curious, with all this AI stuff changing and

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the Matt Lott, the Liquid bank of America. Please go ahead.

Matt Lott

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Matt Lott

Got it. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Richard Tse from National Bank Capital Markets. Please go Ahead.

Richard Tse

Yes, thank you. Good work on the locations here. I was wondering if you could maybe help us understand like the mix of those wins from, let's say, new logos versus expansions or anything related to serve price, just to give us a sense of what that would be.

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard Tse

Okay. And then with respect to sort of the outbound, I think last quarter you had like 150 reps. As you sort of look at these new wins relative to the installed base, how's that sort of LTE to CAC trending kind of in contrast? Like, are you seeing, you know, increasing efficiencies by the numbers you're putting up here or maybe give us a sense of how that's playing out?

OPERATOR

Andrew Hark (Equity Analyst)

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the Lon of Sagar Kari with PMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sagar Kari

Hi, good morning, this is Sagar. On behalf of Thanos my first question is for your wins in the growth markets, you know, for situations where you are displacing legacy or other modern solutions. What are some of the top reasons you heard why merchants are picking Lightspeed or other options? Is it pricing, is it features, better support and all of the above? Maybe if you could speak to that, please.

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

I think it's all of the above. You've got legacy systems where it's very hard to manage multiple locations. That's a basic benefit of the cloud. But now when you think about the AI era, in an era where a

Sagar Kari

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Perfect. Our next question comes from the line of Lemar Clark with Freedom Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Lemar Clark

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, thanks guys. Our next question comes from the line of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Stifel

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. For the first one, I wanted to touch on New Order. I believe you mentioned some progress on the outbound side of that business, but it does feel like there are a number of levers, early day levers here with this opportunity. Can you speak a little bit about what your priorities are for investment this year and how should we think about impact and contribution from New order over fiscal 27th?

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Stifel

Great, thank you. And just on the growth engines, it looks like you guys are hitting your stride there with the improving organic growth visibility. How do you look at market expansion overall from that lens? Do you see opportunity to expand into net new geos and verticals over time?

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. That concludes our Q and A session. I will now turn the call back over to Gus for closing remarks.

Gus Papageorgiou

Great. Thanks everyone for joining us today. We will be around all day if anyone has any follow up questions and we look forward to speaking to everyone on our next call when we report our fiscal Q1. Have a great day everyone.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect your lines.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved