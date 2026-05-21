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May 21, 2026 11:35 AM 47 min read

Full Transcript: Lightspeed Commerce Q4 2026 Earnings Call

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/866411761

Summary

Lightspeed Commerce Inc reported fiscal Q4 2026 revenue of $291 million and gross profit of $129 million, both up 15% year-over-year and exceeding expectations.

The company divested Upserve, streamlining operations and focusing on growth engines in North American retail and European hospitality, which now account for 75% of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $15 million, up 17% year-over-year, and the company achieved positive adjusted free cash flow of $18 million for the fiscal year.

The company added 3,200 net new locations in Q4, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of growth acceleration, driven by strong product innovations and AI integrations.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provided fiscal 2027 guidance with expected total revenue of $1.225 to $1.265 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $75 to $95 million.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Gus Papageorgiou

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. At this time, I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. In the interest of time, we kindly ask that you please limit yourselves to one question and one follow up.

Dan Perlin (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Dan Perlin with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Thanks. Good morning, Asha. If you could just maybe talk a little bit about the cadence of revenue growth throughout the year. Obviously the Q1 guidance kind of points to an organic growth of 10 to 14% and the full year's 12 to 15. So there's an accelerant there, and I'm just wondering what those key drivers are going to be. Thank you.

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Dan Perlin (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then just quickly, as a follow up on Lightspeed Capital, I mean, it was. It was up 73% this quarter, so it's clearly growing very quickly. You talked about using some of the proceeds from upserve to maybe accelerate that growth. I'm just wondering how much are you thinking about pointing towards Lightspeed Capital and how should we be thinking about potential acceleration there? Thank you.

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Krishnaratna with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Kevin Krishnaratna

Hey there. Good morning. First, just a question on the growth engine net adds. Good to see the acceleration. I think you mentioned four quarters in a row there. I'm wondering if there's any difference that you'd want to call out between what you're seeing in North America retail and European hospitality. And do we expect another quarter of acceleration in the coming quarter?

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Krishnaratna

Still on the growth engines. But specifically the software growth. I think you saw the 9% this quarter. It was 13% in the previous quarter. 1. Was that within your expectations? And just broadly, how do we think about software growth trends in 2027?

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Krishnaratna

Okay, thanks Zach.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the Linus Shosh with Morgan Stanley. They are with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Linus Shosh

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Martin Toner with ATB Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Martin Toner

Good morning. Thank you very much for my question. Just looking at the 2025 to 2028 targets, can you kind of walk us through the change to 20% growth in gross profit? Is it just a function of the divestiture? And can you kind of talk about how location growth being stronger helps you guys meet those goals?

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, thanks for the question, Martin. Yeah. All of the capital markets day guide adjustments we made are solely to take into account the divestiture. So the 20% of gross profit target that we outlined for adjusted EBITDA is only simply factored to remove the gross profit and the EBITDA contribution of upserve. So that's totally accurate.

Martin Toner

When I look at that location growth in the quarter, it makes your 2027 rev target based on the organic growth look kind of conservative. Can you guys talk a little bit about that? And if, if you agree it's conservative, why were you conservative?

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Martin Toner

That's great. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Tencent Long with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Tencent Long

Hi. Thanks so much. Thank you. For the update. I wanted to ask two questions. First on go to market and quota carrying salespeople. Just curious if there's been any change in your growth plan on headcount from go to market and if you're seeing any changes in ROI there, then I

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Tencent Long

Okay, great, perfect. And then maybe for Dax, just thinking about product roadmap and velocity, I'm curious, with all this AI stuff changing and

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the Matt with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Matt

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

Matt

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Richard with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Richard

Thank you. Good work on the locations here. I was wondering if you could maybe help us understand the mix of those wins from, let's say, new logos versus expansions or anything related to serve price, just to give us a sense of what that would be.

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

Richard

And then with respect to sort of the outbound, I think last quarter you had like 150 reps. As you sort of look at these new wins relative to the installed base, how's that sort of LTE to CAC trending? Kind of in contrast? Like, are you seeing, you know, increasing efficiencies by the numbers you're putting up here or maybe give us a sense of how that's playing out?

OPERATOR

Andrew Hark

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Hark with dtig. Please go ahead.

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Hey, thanks for the question, Asha. Can we just kind of get the latest thoughts on payment penetration? Just thinking about where it can get to this year and longer term. I know in the past there's been some contractual hold ups on the ability for people to take lightspeed payments. So I would just like to hear where you see opportunities to continue pushing the payments penetration number higher.

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the Lon of Sagar Kari with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sagar Kari

Hi, good morning, this is Sagar. On behalf of Thanos, my First question is for your wins in the growth markets, you know, for situations where you are displacing legacy or other modern solutions. What are some of the top reasons you heard why merchants are picking Lightspeed or other options? Is it pricing, is it features, better support and all of the above? Maybe if you could speak to that, please.

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

Sagar Kari

Dax Dasilva (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Liam Clark with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Liam Clark

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Liam Clark

Okay, thanks guys.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Stifel Financial. Please go ahead.

Stifel Financial

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. For the first one, I wanted to touch on New Order. I believe you mentioned some progress on the outbound side of that business, but it does feel like there are a number of levers, early day levers here with this opportunity. Can you speak a little bit about what your priorities are for investment this year and how should we think about impact and contribution from New order over fiscal 27th?

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

Stifel Financial

Great, thank you. And just on the growth engines, it looks like you guys are hitting your stride there with the improving organic growth visibility. How do you look at market expansion overall from that lens? Do you see opportunity to expand into net new geos and verticals over time?

Asha Bakshani (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you ladies and gentlemen. That concludes our Q and A session. I will now turn the call back over to Gus for closing remarks.

Gus Papageorgiou

Great. Thanks everyone for joining us today. We will be around all day if anyone has any follow up questions and we look forward to speaking to everyone on our next call when we report our fiscal Q1. Have a great day everyone.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect your lines.

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