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May 21, 2026 11:06 AM 54 min read

Deere Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Deere (NYSE:DE) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/460653776

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Deere reported a 5% year-over-year increase in net sales for the second quarter, with equipment operations achieving a 16.9% margin.

The company benefited from a $272 million recovery related to IPA tariffs, which boosted margins by nearly 2.5 points.

Construction and small ag and turf segments performed well due to robust infrastructure spending and recovery in turf markets, while large ag faced headwinds from elevated input costs and high interest rates.

Deere maintained its overall net income outlook for fiscal 2026, projecting between $4.5 and $5 billion, with stronger sales expected in the second half of the year.

Strategic initiatives included the launch of new products and technologies, such as Precision Ag Solutions, and investments in U.S. manufacturing capabilities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to Deere & Company Second quarter earnings conference call. Your lines have been placed on listen only until the question and answer session of today's conference. I would now like to turn the call over to Josh Beal, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

Brent Norwood (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

Thanks a lot Brent. We're excited to have you back pivoting to a few thoughts about the business. Let's begin with year's quarterly performance. Net sales increased sequentially as expected given seasonality and we are also up 5% year over year. Equipment operations margins came in just under 17% in Q2. So Josh Beal, can you lead off with a breakdown of the quarter?

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

Thanks Josh. That leads to my next question, which is likely top of mind for many given trade policy Dynamics following our Q1 earnings call. As you noted, we benefited from a one time tariff tailwind in the second quarter. So what should we expect from here and how is that reflected in our guidance for the rest of the year?

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Brent Norwood (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

Thanks for that context, Josh and Brent. Let's turn to the current market environment. Since our last earnings call, we have seen the start of the conflict in Iran and the associated inflationary impacts on products like oil and fertilizer. Considering that in your response, can you provide an update on broader ag market conditions and how they are reflected in our industry guidance? Maybe starting with South America?

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Brent Norwood (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

Thanks for the additional color Brent. It is really exciting to think about the growth prospects for deer in South America. Josh Beal, could you share some thoughts on the ag markets in other geographies?

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Brent Norwood (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

Hey, thank you both. Maybe let's turn to inventory management. Can we talk about what we've seen this quarter for both new but also used AG inventory?

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

Thank you Josh. We've covered a lot of different aspects of the business, from quarterly results to tariffs to market conditions around the world. Can you help us to put this all together for us in terms of what it means for adjustments to the sales margin and income guides for the fiscal year?

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Brent Norwood (Chief Financial Officer)

One thing I would add is that as you consider the financial outlook for the year, for the rest of the year I should say we would expect slightly higher revenue in the back half with the fourth quarter being higher than the third quarter. In addition, we would expect to see our most favorable cost comparisons in the fourth quarter as well.

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

That's a good point, Brent. Thank you. One final topic Last quarter we've highlighted innovation our CNF business through the launch of our new excavators and the tenant acquisition, but we didn't spend much time on ag innovation. Can you update us on the latest progress across our portfolio in precision ag Solutions?

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Brent Norwood (Chief Financial Officer)

I'd also note that while engaged acres in John Deere Operations center increased about 10% year over year, highly engaged acres have grown at an even stronger pace. Additionally, the quantity of monthly active digital users continues to grow, now reaching nearly 440,000.

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

Thank you both, Brent. Before we open the line for questions, do you have any final comments?

Brent Norwood (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

Thank you, Brent. Now let's open the line to questions from our investors.

OPERATOR

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Steve Volkman from Jefferies.

Chirag Patel

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Kyle Manches from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Brent Norwood (Chief Financial Officer)

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Angel Castillo

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes From Kristin Owen from Oppenheimer.

Kristin Owen

Good morning. This is Mason Manwe on for Kristen. Thank you for taking my question. I just want to double click on the order trend you're seeing in large ag, specifically your seasonal products and maybe trends by regions that are standing out. Thank you.

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Jerry Revich from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jerry Revich

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Tammy Zakaria from JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Raquel Batesh

Good morning, this is Raquel Batesh on for Tami. I was wondering if you guys could talk us through the cadence for 3Q and 4Q on both sales and margins and whether there are any items by region or segment that could cause the second half to deviate from normal seasonality.

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Chad Dillard from Bernstein.

Federico

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

Federico

Thanks for the question.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Mig Dobry from Bayard. Your line is open.

Mig Dobry

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Brent Norwood (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Tim Tyen from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Tim Tyen

Josh Beal (Director of Investor Relations)

Brent Norwood (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Stibert (Manager, Investor Communications)

Thanks, Tim. It's probably time for one more question.

OPERATOR

Our last question comes from Avi Jaroslisk from ubs. Your line is open.

Avi Jaroslisk

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