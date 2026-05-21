If You Invested $1000 In Uranium Energy Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Uranium Energy (AMEX:UEC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.1%. Currently, Uranium Energy has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In UEC: If an investor had bought $1000 of UEC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $17,287.67 today based on a price of $12.62 for UEC at the time of writing.

Uranium Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.