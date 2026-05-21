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May 21, 2026 10:21 AM 49 min read

Transcript: Ralph Lauren Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oi82pozk

Summary

Ralph Lauren exceeded expectations in fiscal 2026, with full-year revenues surpassing $8 billion driven by growth across retail and wholesale channels globally.

The company highlighted strategic initiatives focusing on brand elevation, product range expansion, and winning in key cities, supported by increased marketing investments and AI capabilities.

Future guidance for fiscal 2027 includes mid-single-digit revenue growth, with expectations of operating margin expansion supported by continued AUR growth and expense leverage.

Operational highlights include strong performance in Asia, particularly in China, and successful brand activations during the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, contributing to new customer acquisition.

Management emphasized the strength of Ralph Lauren's diversified growth drivers, commitment to long-term strategic investments, and a focus on elevating product quality and customer engagement.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Patrice Louve (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Justin Bicici (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Matt Boss (Equity Analyst)

Patrice Louve (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question please. Thank you. The next question comes from Jay Soul with ups. Your lane is open.

Jay Soul (Equity Analyst)

Justin Bicici (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrice Louve (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks, Jay. Next question please. Thank you. The next question comes from Laurent Vasilesku with BNP Parapas. Your line is open.

Laurent Vasilesku (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thank you very much for taking my question. I wanted to follow up on Europe. Justin, I think as you mentioned, the guide for voting mid single digits. But if I heard correctly, you expect the strongest road in the first quarter. Maybe can you unpack that a little bit more what you're seeing in that market and then I think you also anticipate modest headwinds for Maia particularly. It sounds like more of inbound tourism.

Justin Bicici (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question please. Julie, thank you. The next question comes from Michael Bonetti with Evercore. Your line is open.

Michael Bonetti (Equity Analyst)

Michael Bonetti (Equity Analyst)

How does the algorithm for unit growth work in your head this year, Justin?

Patrice Louve (President and Chief Executive Officer)

All right, well, you're consistent, Michael, so that's good. So regarding accelerator categories, so we calling them accelerator categories because we expect them to be accelerators to our performance. So you saw that. Indeed they were accelerators for this fiscal year, fiscal year 26. We expect that to continue next fiscal year. So as we guide mid single digits, we expect these three categories to over deliver versus the half.

Patrice Louve (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Justin Bicici (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question please. Thank you. The next question comes from Kendall Toscano with Bank of America. Your line is open. Hi. Thanks for taking my question. So on wholesale, both North America and Europe outperformed in the fourth quarter as you plan for more normalized growth in fiscal 27. Curious what you're seeing today from your wholesale partners and how much of the normalization is conservatism as opposed to a change in the underlying demand environment.

Kendall Toscano (Equity Analyst)

Justin Bicici (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thanks Kendall. Next question please. Thank you. The next question comes from Blake Anderson with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Blake Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Justin Bicici (Chief Financial Officer)

Patrice Louve (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question, please. Thank you. The next question comes from Bob Durbal with btig. Your line is open.

Bob Durbal (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning. Congratulations. Great results. I guess the question I'd like to focus on is China. When you look at the trends in China, the cultural tolerance, can you just unpack it a bit in terms of how you see this year playing out with these strong results? Sure.

Patrice Louve (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We'll take. One last question, please, Julie. Thank you. Our final question comes from Paul Legue with Citigroup. Your line is open.

Paul Legue (Equity Analyst)

Patrice Louve (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Justin Bicici (Chief Financial Officer)

And, Paul, on your operating margin, all three regions are expected to contribute to margin expansion in fiscal 27 including North America. And we've got opportunity on gross margin expansion with our durable aur growth drivers as well as on our achieve expense leverage as we start to scale some of the fixed targeted investments that you've seen us make over the past couple of years.

Patrice Louve (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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