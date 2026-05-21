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May 21, 2026 9:57 AM 41 min read

Transcript: EnerSys Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/132791898

Summary

EnerSys reported record sales and adjusted earnings for FY 2026, with significant contributions from strategic initiatives and cost management, despite facing demand challenges in key markets.

The company implemented its Energized Strategic Framework, optimizing its manufacturing footprint with plant closures in Mexico and shifting production to Missouri, expected to yield significant cost savings and 45X tax benefits.

Strong performance was noted in the data centers, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors, with anticipated growth driven by new product developments and strategic investments in lithium and battery energy storage solutions.

Despite macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical factors, EnerSys remains cautiously optimistic about demand recovery in forklift and transportation markets, supported by improving order trends.

Management highlighted the importance of supply chain flexibility, ongoing operational discipline, and targeted growth initiatives as key factors for sustained long-term growth and shareholder value.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Lisa Hartman (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Sean O'Connell (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andy Funk (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

we will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question at this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. And again, please limit the one question and one follow up. And our first question comes from the lineup. Noah K with Oppenheimer. Noah, please go ahead.

Noah K (Equity Analyst)

Sean O'Connell (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Good morning, Noah. I'll be happy to take that.

Andy Funk (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Sean O'Connell (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Noah K (Equity Analyst)

Sean O'Connell (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Noah K (Equity Analyst)

That's super helpful. I'll turn it over. Thanks, Noah.

OPERATOR

And your next question comes from the line of Greg Lewis with bdig. Greg, please go ahead.

Greg Lewis (Equity Analyst)

Sean O'Connell (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andy Funk (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Lewis (Equity Analyst)

Okay, super helpful. And then realizing that you called out some of the headwinds in mode of power and on the transport and the forklift side, you know, that being said, you know, book the bill went back over one, orders were up. So just kind of curious is that kind of the early signs that things are getting better is maybe part of that Spike in orders in the book to Bill is some of that just seasonality as we start the year, I

Sean O'Connell (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Andy Funk (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Greg Lewis (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Super helpful. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Brian Drab with William Blair and company. Brian, please go ahead.

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking my question, Andy. First, I think you just said that first quarter for motive could look a lot like the fourth quarter. Is that, is that right? And do you mean so would we then expect volume to be up in the first quarter for motive?

Andy Funk (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, okay. Yeah. It's just challenging to model because looking back at the industry orders, I mean we talked about industry orders in the December quarter being up 40% and then for forklifts and then the volume was. Your business was down 10% in the fourth quarter. It's just everyone's trying to figure out, you know, does this business get back to growth in terms of volume in the next fiscal year?

Sean O'Connell (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst)

Sean O'Connell (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great.

Sean O'Connell (President and Chief Executive Officer)

That's really helpful. Thanks, Sean. Thanks, Andy.

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst)

You're welcome.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Greg.

Chipmore

And our next question comes from the line of Chipmore with Roth Capital. Chip, please go ahead.

Sean O'Connell (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, good morning, everybody. Thanks for taking the question. Hey, I wanted to ask, you know, maybe follow up there around aerospace, defense. I think he called out some pretty strong demand, and I think it was munitions and space, but just any more color around, you know, what you're seeing there and forward trends moving through the year.

Andy Funk (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Sean O'Connell (President and Chief Executive Officer)

So really across the board. And then one of the things that have surprised us, we're seeing equal demand in the European theater to some of the demand signals in the United States. That's never happened as long as. As I've been with Enersys. And it speaks to, you know, some of the other allied militaries stepping up and making those investments. So we really feel good about this space.

Andy Funk (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chipmore

That's great. Super helpful and look forward to hearing about Greenville as well. Maybe, maybe for my follow up, maybe just more on the modeling side. You know, some of these inflationary pressures you talked about seeing some impacts there. Obviously just, you know, talk about lags, you know, and sort of offsets with mix and some of the productivity benefits that are rolling through. Thanks.

Andy Funk (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Chipmore

Excellent. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Sean o' Connell for closing remarks.

Sean O'Connell (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Sean, thank you. Also, I'd like to thank everybody for joining us today and participating in our results. It's our pleasure speaking with you, and we look forward to talking with you soon.

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