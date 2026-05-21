Nordson Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) discussed second-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/689480295
Summary
Nordson Corp reported strong second quarter results with record sales of $741 million, an 8% increase year-over-year, driven by 7% organic growth across all segments.
The company's EBITDA reached a record $235 million, representing 32% of sales, while adjusted earnings per share hit a record $2.86, marking an 18% increase from the prior year.
Nordson Corp completed the acquisition of Capstan Ag, a strategic move to enhance its precision agriculture portfolio, and maintained a robust M&A pipeline focused on growth in medical and technology sectors.
Management increased full-year guidance for sales to a range of $2.93 to $3.01 billion and adjusted EPS to $11.30 to $11.80, citing strong backlog growth and positive order momentum.
The company emphasized strategic cash deployment, including share repurchases and debt reduction, and highlighted operational efficiencies and customer-centric innovations as key growth drivers.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us and welcome to Nordson Corporation's second quarter fiscal year 2026 conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, Please press *1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press *1 again. I will now hand the conference over to Laura Mahoney. Laura, please go ahead.
Laura Mahoney (Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Hopgood (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Matt Somerville (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)
Thanks. Morning. Just a couple quick ones here. On the medical side of things, should we assume that growth going forward is now sustainably on track to consistently deliver the algorithm as you had historically advertised? And then could you give a little bit more detail on the interventional product headwind? that you referenced there, Dan?
Dan Hopgood (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Just to add to that, Matt, what I would tell you is the medical business order entry and backlog buildup allows us to have this confidence that we are returning to normalized growth in this segment.
Matt Somerville (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)
Understood, thank you for the color. And then maybe over to the semiconductor facing business. Can you just kind of review how you're thinking about Nordson's positioning therein, views on cycle durability and and maybe a little bit more granularity or quantification to the extent you can on how this cycle is reading through into orders? and backlog. Thank you. Yeah.
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Somerville (Equity Analyst at DA Davidson)
You know, where are we at on the cycle?
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Hammond with Keybanc Capital Markets Inc. Jeff, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. Hi, good morning. Good morning, Jeff.
Jeff Hammond (Equity Analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets Inc.)
Thanks for the explanation on the medical kind of, you know, material issue kind of impacting margins. Can you just talk about industrial specifically, you know, kind of, you know, decent growth, kind of flat, to down margins, any, anything in there, price, cost, or mix, and how you see that playing, you know, playing out into the second half as, you know, I think last year your margins, you know, ticked up nicely for that business.
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dan Hopgood (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Hammond (Equity Analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets Inc.)
Okay, great. And then just can you talk through the moving pieces to the guidance? It sounds like lower tax, maybe, you know, maybe you can give us a revenue assumption or, you know, how much is included from this acquisition. And then it seems maybe the backlog is more shippable, you know, in 4Q relative to maybe previous expectations, but maybe flesh that out.
Dan Hopgood (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
I think additionally, what I would tell you, if you look at our backlog and where these components are coming from, all segments are contributing. And that is for us, probably the most exciting part, is that all of our businesses are contributing. And so the momentum across the company is strong. And that's why you see us increasing guidance.
Dan Hopgood (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Hammond (Equity Analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets Inc.)
Okay, appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Mike Halloran with Baird. Mike, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Mike Halloran (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Okay, thank you. Morning, everyone.
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Good morning. Morning.
Mike Halloran (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Dan Hopgood (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Halloran (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Yeah, no, that makes a lot of sense. And then the coatings and plastic side, starting to see some better trends. Maybe talk about what you think is driving that beyond just comparisons as well as the durability of that dynamic. I appreciate it.
Dan Hopgood (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Halloran (Equity Analyst at Baird)
Thank you. Appreciate It. Yep.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Buscaglia with BNP Paribas. Andrew, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Andrew Buscaglia (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)
Hey, good morning everyone. Yeah, I just wanted to check Industrial precision is. You guys sound confident and things are improving, market-wise, and trend wise. What about within that segment or maybe just talking broadly the mix of that aftermarket sales versus systems. Are your customers signaling like more confidence and moving forward with some bigger capex decision making and or is that already underway and that's reflecting, being reflected in backlog?
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
improved order entry both in systems and parts, signaling what our customers feel in terms of a broader recovery. So if you look at all the different businesses, there is a momentum in the industrial businesses, that has allowed us to post a 4% organic growth. I mean this is at the high end of what these businesses have done. And if you look at our backlog building, we are seeing confidence in system orders.
Dan Hopgood (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think just to add a little bit of just to add one other piece of flavor to that. There's really been no, I'd say fundamental change in our mix of systems versus parts. For IPS it's been pretty close around that 60, 40 and if I look at Q2 actually parts are slightly higher as a percent but again not meaningful. A couple of percent but. So, no big system inflection I think is maybe the message there.
Andrew Buscaglia (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Buscaglia (Equity Analyst at BNP Paribas)
Wherever there is a opportunity to bolt on technology, we will do that. But big strategic acquisitions are focused on medical. Got it. Thanks, Naga.
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. Your next question comes from the line of Walter Liptak with Seaport Research. Walter, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Walter Liptak (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)
Hi. Thanks. Morning. I want to ask one about the ATS order strength. I wonder if there's a way you could quantify it for us a little bit more. You know, is it up single digits, you know, double digits. And I wonder if you could talk a little bit more about the broadening of the technology from electronics dispense to more tni, you know, you know, why is there, sort of a lag from dispense to tni?
Dan Hopgood (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Walter Liptak (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)
Dan Hopgood (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Walter Liptak (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)
But in general, what you want to
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
take away from this conversation, Order momentum is strong across all segments. All segments contributing backlog up 18%, gives us a high level of confidence at the mid end of, you know, middle of midpoint of our sales guide.
Dan Hopgood (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
And no fundamental change, in the delivery requests. We're not, we're not, we're not taking in, you know, one year out orders and things of nature. It's, it's pretty much in line with what we would typically see.
Walter Liptak (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research)
Okay, got it. All right, thank you for that explanation.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Robert Jamison with Vertical Research Partners. Robert, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Robert Jamison (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research Partners)
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yes. You know, is this kind of the right way to think about that and how might this be or turn into like a medium term kind of demand driver for you all?
Robert Jamison (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research Partners)
Absolutely right. This is, you are absolutely right in that what we offer is, you know, material savings across the entire product line. Material savings, you know, of course, accuracy, precision, speed, things that matter. But this drive for efficiency, not only because of waste of materials, but it is also because, you know, it's not available. And hence you are looking at somebody that is.
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
And that goes along across the entire portfolio. Right.
Robert Jamison (Equity Analyst at Vertical Research Partners)
Dan Hopgood (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
That's really helpful. Thank you for that. And then just two quick ones just on Capstan ag, should we think about the incremental revenue, like addition? Like I saw there was like 2 million bucks or so and you owned it for maybe a month. Should we think about that as like a 5 to 6 million dollar incremental revenue? Like as we put that into our
OPERATOR
models for the second half? Yeah, that would be a good, good estimation. I mean it's roughly a, you know, $13 million business is the approximate size.
Sundaram Nagarajan (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, perfect. Okay, perfect. And then just last on, you know, where do you think we are in the demand cycle for ets? I mean, obviously looking at capital, so spending, environment, semiconductor and where you play, you know, would you still categorize that we're like in the early innings or early stages of the demand cycle at this point?
OPERATOR
Yes. Thank you.
A
There are no further questions at this time. I will now hand the call over to Naga for closing remarks.
G
Thank you for your time and attention. On today's call. Nordson is well positioned as a diversified precision technology company. Are close to the customer model. Proprietary and niche technology, diversified geographic and end market exposures, high level of recurring revenue and strong balance sheet are among the many attributes that makes us a quality growth compounder.
C
Have a great day.
A
This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.
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