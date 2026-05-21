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May 21, 2026 9:53 AM 39 min read

NIO Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, NIO (NYSE:NIO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yqfg8mt9/

Summary

NIO reported a significant year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries in Q1 2026, with total deliveries of 83,465 units, marking a 98.3% increase.

The company's gross margin improved to 19%, driven by higher-margin product sales, while vehicle margins reached 18.8%.

NIO maintained a positive non-GAAP operating profit and increased cash reserves to 48.2 billion RMB.

The company is focusing on expanding its product lineup and entering new market segments with innovative models like the ES9 and L80.

NIO plans to continue expanding its power swap station network and aims to achieve a vehicle margin between 17-18% for the full year 2026.

Management expressed confidence in the company's long-term competitiveness, supported by systemic innovation capabilities and a focus on premium brand positioning.

NIO's in-house developed ADAS technology is set to be introduced across more models, aiming to enhance competitive positioning.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for NIO Inc.'s first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Ray Chen, head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance of the Company.

Ray Chen (Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance)

William Lee (Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)

Stanley

OPERATOR

Bin Wong (Equity Analyst)

William Lee (Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)

Stanley

Bin Wong (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Tim with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Ken Shah (Equity Analyst)

William Lee (Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)

Ken Shah (Equity Analyst)

Stanley

Kim

Thank you, Kim.

Stanley

Thank you, Stanley. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Paul Gong with ubs. Please go ahead.

Paul Gong

William Lee (Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Gong

William Lee (Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)

Paul Gong

Thank you Paul. Thank you very much. That's quite helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Nick Lai with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Nick Lai

William Lee (Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)

Nick Lai

Thank you Nick.

OPERATOR

Next question comes from Jing Chong with cicc. Please go ahead.

Jing Chong

William Lee (Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)

Jing Chong

Thank you. My second question is regarding to the other sales. We have seen that the gross profit margin of other sales has been have a significant improvement in the first quarter to above 20% which I think is historical high. So could you quantify the main drivers behind this margin growth and also is there any one off effect and also pride us maybe some outlook on the trend this year.

William Lee (Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)

Jing Chong

Thank you Chan Mi. Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Yu Qian Ding with hsbc. Please go ahead.

Yu Qian Ding

Thank you. Tian Yuchen here. Conscious of the time. I just got one question. So regarding the second half, could you talk a bit more about the new comp plan? Other than the current new models ramp up into second half, what's the biggest expectation in second half? Could you share the ES7 timeline and position among the current big size premium SUV pack you have? Thank you.

William Lee (Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you for the question. In the second half of this year, the major new product we are going to launch will be the five seater version of the all new ES8. So in addition to that, our primary focus in the second half will be dedicated to selling cars and also serving our users well.

Richie

Thank you Richie. Operator, Next in the line please.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Joey Yang with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Joey Yang

Thank you management for taking my questions. I also have one question. On your battery swap station, can you talk about what are the targets number of your battery swap stations and also the targeted utilization rate by end of this year? When will the battery slot business achieve profitability on a standalone basis? Thank you.

William Lee (Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)

Joey Yang

Thank you Julie. Thank you very much. That's very helpful.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to the company for closing remarks. Thank you again for joining us today. If you have further questions, please feel free to contact Neal's IR team through the contact information on the website. This concludes the conference call. You may now disconnect your line. Thank you. That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating.

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