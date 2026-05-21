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May 21, 2026 9:49 AM 14 min read

Transcript: iQSTEL Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

iQSTEL (NASDAQ:IQST) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/Po9W5KW52mJ

Summary

iQSTEL Inc reported a 70% year-over-year increase in revenue for Q1 2026, reaching $97.9 million, driven by strong organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

The company is transforming from a telecom operator into a global digital services distribution platform, emphasizing AI-powered solutions, fintech, cybersecurity, and digital health.

Management reaffirmed a $430 million revenue target for 2026 and highlighted a long-term goal of building a $1 billion annual revenue business.

Operational highlights include the launch of iQSTEL Digital Services and strategic partnerships like the one with Alhambra, showcasing market demand.

The company reported gross profit growth of 7.8% year-over-year, with a focus on improving EBITDA and profitability through high-margin digital services.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ethan Walfish (Head of Investor Relations)

Ethan Walfish (Head of Investor Relations)

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CEO Leandro Iglesias.

Leandro Iglesias (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you Ethan. Thank you very much. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. Q1 2026 was a very important quarter for Iqstel, not only because we delivered strong financial growth with revenue increasing nearly 70% year over year, but because this quarter clearly demonstrates the strategic evolution of iQSTEL Inc. For years, investors have known us primarily as a telecommunications company. Today that description is no longer complete.

Leandro Iglesias (Chief Executive Officer)

iQSTEL Inc has evolved into something much, much more valuable a global commercial platform capable of distributing Advanced digital services at scale

Leandro Iglesias (Chief Executive Officer)

Leandro Iglesias (Chief Executive Officer)

Leandro Iglesias (Chief Executive Officer)

Leandro Iglesias (Chief Executive Officer)

Alvaro Quintana (Chief Financial Officer)

Ethan Walfish (Head of Investor Relations)

Thank you, Alvaro. Operator. We are now ready to open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Barry Sein

Leandro Iglesias (Chief Executive Officer)

Barry Sein

And then as that occurs, as though we see those revenues grow. What is the impact on profitability? It's my understanding those services are very high carry, very high margins.

Alvaro Quintana (Chief Financial Officer)

Leandro Iglesias (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, Barry. And we'll allow another moment for our audience to press Star and one, if you have a question, Ladies and gentlemen, we thank you all for your questions. Today we have no further signals from our audience. Mr. Iglesias, I'd like to turn the call back to you for any closing or additional remarks that you have.

Leandro Iglesias (Chief Executive Officer)

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