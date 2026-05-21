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May 21, 2026 9:48 AM 23 min read

Walmart Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://www.youtube.com/live/DWa_l7nnYMc

Summary

Walmart Inc reported strong sales growth in the first quarter, with e-commerce sales increasing by 26% and marketplace sales in the US growing almost 50%.

The company is focusing on strategic initiatives such as expanding its omnichannel capabilities, scaling tech-powered businesses like advertising and fulfillment services, and enhancing its AI applications.

Walmart Inc reiterated its full-year guidance, expecting constant currency sales growth between 3.5% and 4.5% and operating income growth of 6% to 8% despite higher fuel costs.

Operational highlights include the expansion of marketplace cross-border into Canada and Mexico, and significant improvements in delivery speed and efficiency, with 36% of US store-fulfilled deliveries completed in under three hours.

Management emphasized the importance of maintaining low prices and investing in customer value, particularly amid economic pressures like rising fuel costs.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings. Welcome to Walmart's first quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press 0 on your telephone keypad. I'll now turn the conference over to Steph Wisting, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you Steph. You may begin.

Steph Wisting (Senior Vice President, Investor Relations)

John Furner (Chief Executive Officer)

John David Rainey (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. It looks like your incremental margins both at the enterprise level and within Walmart U.S. eCommerce are consistent with the high single digit and low double digit ranges that you've delivered over the last couple of years. Also outside of fuel,, what are the gating factors that can allow you to dial these up, the incrementals up and what changes over time, especially if fuel stays elevated this year?

John David Rainey (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Greg Melick from Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

Greg Melick (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thanks. I'd love to dive deeper into the traffic acceleration Both at Walmart US and at Sam's Club Club. I guess the up 3% at Walmart U.S. and 6% at Sam's Club. What can you do going forward to continue that momentum because it is such an inflection upwards and maybe linked to it? How are you thinking about any potential tariff rebates as a way to maybe keep up that momentum versus potentially offset rising energy costs?

John Furner (Chief Executive Officer)

John David Rainey (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

The next question is from the line of Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Kate McShane (Equity Analyst)

Hi, Good morning. Thanks for taking our question. With the launch of some of the alternative revenue platforms into Canada and Mexico, when can we expect to see a contribution to the enterprise margins as a result?

John Furner (Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Nicholas

I think it's really fair to say that we're really excited.

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