Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
conference call image
May 21, 2026 9:45 AM 17 min read

Gogoro Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z26jordr

Summary

Gogoro Inc reported a significant improvement in financial metrics, with positive operating cash flow of $3.1 million, a $12 million year-over-year increase, and a reduction in net loss by $10.7 million to $7.9 million.

The company achieved convergence of IFRS and non-IFRS gross margins at 20%, driven by cost efficiencies and operational discipline.

Strategic initiatives include the roll-out of new products and infrastructure, such as the GoStation Q, and entry into the Vietnam market, leveraging the growing EV demand.

The company secured a $16.7 million equity injection from its largest shareholder and maintains a strong cash position of $77.3 million, which supports its strategic priorities.

Future outlook remains positive with a projected full-year revenue of $285 million to $305 million, and plans for further product launches to capture diverse market segments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Henry

Bruce

Danny

Thank you. Thank you, Henry and Bruce for the update. As attendees are formulating their questions, I will ask two questions that we have collected. Question number one. You've emphasized a strict focus strategy over the last 18 months. Now, with the new product roadmap and aggressive entry into Vietnam, how do these moves validate your broader strategy?

Henry

Danny

Thank you. Henry. Question number two. You're rolling out new infrastructure like Go Station Q and transitioning to next generation batteries. What is the core strategy and motivation driving this major evolution of your energy platform?

Henry

Danny

Okay, thank you, Henry. Now we open the line for more questions.

OPERATOR

Bruce

OPERATOR

Thank you once again. If you wish to ask a question, please press Star one one on your telephone. If you wish to ask a question via the webcast, please type it into the box and click Submit. There seems to be no further questions. I will hand back to Henry for closing remarks.

Henry

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved