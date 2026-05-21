Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
conference call image
May 21, 2026 9:12 AM 43 min read

Full Transcript: Endava Q3 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Endava (NYSE:DAVA) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=xdnNfii4

Summary

Endava faced a challenging quarter with revenue at £178.5 million, a decrease of 8.4% in constant currency terms compared to the previous year, attributed to delayed pipeline conversion and client spending scrutiny.

The company took a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of £364.6 million, which impacted loss before tax, but does not affect liquidity or operational capabilities.

Strategically, Endava is shifting towards AI-driven business, with AI-related revenue now representing 15% of total revenue, and initiatives like partnerships with MasterCard and deployment of PGX in payments transformation.

Future guidance for Q4 FY2026 indicates expected revenue of £181-185 million, with a focus on improving cash flow and reducing leverage, and continued investment in AI and strategic partnerships.

Management emphasized the importance of AI in client engagements and highlighted ongoing collaboration with tech giants like Google and OpenAI to drive future growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Laurie Smadson (Investor Relations Manager)

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Thurston (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If your question has already been addressed and you'd like to remove yourself from Q, please press Star then two. Our first question today comes from James Fossett at Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

James Fossett (Equity Analyst)

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Thurston (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question today comes from Brian Bergen at TD Cowan. Please go ahead.

Brian Bergen (Equity Analyst)

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Bergen (Equity Analyst)

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Bergen (Equity Analyst)

All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Brian.

Puneet Jain (Equity Analyst)

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Puneet Jain (Equity Analyst)

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Puneet Jain (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And our next question today comes from Nate Svensson. With Deutsche bank, please go ahead.

Nate Svensson (Equity Analyst)

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Nate Svensson (Equity Analyst)

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Nate Svensson (Equity Analyst)

Anything on banking and capital markets?

Mark Thurston (Chief Financial Officer)

Nate Svensson (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Jonathan Lee at Guggenheim Partners. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Lee (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Given what we saw in the quarter versus the mid February commentary, around 95% contract and committed visibility. What are you seeing quarter to date in April and May on both demand and the slipped contracts? And what's the coverage on the 4Q range today? And what gives you confidence in that sequential improvement into 4q? That's implied in the outlook.

Mark Thurston (Chief Financial Officer)

Jonathan Lee (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for that color Mark. And just as a follow up, can you help us think through some of the earlier comments around AI productivity harvesting? As clients become more aware of the efficiency gains that AI is enabling, how do you think about the structural durability of pricing and contract profitability over the longer term, particularly as clients may look to extract more of those gains at the table? What's sort of the offset mechanism there?

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan Lee (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for that.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Matt Desert at William Blair. Please go ahead.

Matt Desert

Hi team, this is Matt on for Maggie Nolan. Thank you for taking our questions. I guess to follow up on that last point on AI, how are you defining your AI revenue? I guess, what growth trajectory are you underwriting there? When do you expect that could become a majority of the business mix?

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Desert

Got it, thank you. And then I guess on the margins, what specific levers do you have to protect or expand margins given the revenue pressures you're seeing as you, as you pivot the business and how do you think about that going into next year as margins?

Mark Thurston (Chief Financial Officer)

Matt Desert

Thanks for the color.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Ahani Kenomuri with hsbc. Please go ahead.

Ahani Kenomuri (Equity Analyst)

Hello. Hello. Thanks for taking my question. I just want to ask on the update regarding your go to market with the OpenAI. You have, you had a partnership, do you have any update on how it's going? Thank you.

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Ahani Kenomuri (Equity Analyst)

Perfect thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And that concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to John Cotterell for any closing remarks.

John Cotterell (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. So thank you all for joining us today, and I look forward to speaking to you in September.

OPERATOR

Thank you, sir. That concludes today's conference call, and we thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved