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May 21, 2026 9:07 AM 20 min read

Full Transcript: NetEase Q1 2026 Earnings Call

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/be9rwh2a

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

NetEase reported total revenue of RMB 30.6 billion for Q1 2026, driven largely by gains in the games and related services segment, which generated RMB 25.7 billion.

The company highlighted the global success of its game titles, particularly the overseas expansion of games like Whirlwinds Meet and Marvel Rivals, which have gained significant traction in international markets.

Strategic initiatives include continued investment in game development with a focus on innovation, as well as the integration of AI technologies across various business segments.

NetEase's financial health remains strong with a gross profit margin of 59.4% and a robust cash position at RMB 157.5 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Management expressed confidence in future growth driven by a pipeline of new game titles, global expansion, and operational excellence, alongside strong community and player engagement.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to the NetEase first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded at this time. I would like to turn the conference over to Brandi Piacenti. Please go ahead.

Brandi Piacenti (Moderator)

Bill Tung (Vice President of Corporate Development)

Eileen Mo (Vice President of Finance)

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you wish to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. If you wish to cancel your request, please press Star two. If you're on a speakerphone, please pick up the handset to ask your question. Your first question comes from Lincoln Kong with Goldman Sachs.

Lincoln Kong (Equity Analyst)

Xiu King Zhang (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from Xiu King Zhang with cicc.

Richie sun

Your next question comes from Richie sun with hsbc.

OPERATOR

And that concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Brandi Piacenti for any closing additional comments.

Brandi Piacenti (Moderator)

Thank you once again for joining us today. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact us directly. Have a wonderful day. Thank you.

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