Transcript: Advance Auto Parts Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/647093894
Summary
Advance Auto Parts reported a 3.5% increase in comparable sales for Q1 2026, marking its strongest growth in five years, driven by the Pro Channel and improved DIY performance.
The company's adjusted operating margin expanded by over 400 basis points to 3.8%, supported by effective merchandising and product margin expansion.
Strategic initiatives include the launch of the Argos brand, enhancements in customer loyalty programs, and ongoing supply chain efficiency improvements.
Advance Auto Parts reaffirmed its full-year guidance, projecting net sales of approximately $8.5 billion with a 1% to 2% comparable sales growth.
Management highlighted continued focus on Main Street Pro customers, supply chain consolidation, and the opening of new market hubs to enhance parts availability.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
welcome to the Advance Auto Parts first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. I would now like to turn it over to Lavesh Hemnani, Vice President, Investor
Lavesh Hemnani (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Shane o' Kelly
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Shane o' Kelly
Thank you, Ryan. I'd like to close by thanking the advance team for building momentum against our strategic priorities. We are strengthening the business by enhancing the customer's experience and our operational productivity which we believe will position us well to drive long term growth. Thank you operator. We can now open the line for questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one in your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one. Again, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. Your first question comes from the line of Steven Zaccon from Citi. Your line is open.
Steven Zaccon (Equity Analyst)
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steven Zaccon (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Then the follow up I had is just on the DIFM side. How do we think about some of the moving pieces now with Main street accounts and then winding down some of the national account business as we think about tailwinds and headwinds through the balance of the year?
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Steven Zaccon (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for the detail. That's the luck.
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Simeon Gutman From Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.
Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, team. So you're growing above inflation and that's the first time in a bit which is a good progress. Can you talk about. I know, I think it sounds like that's happening in both DIY and Do it for me. Is it specific to certain categories? Is it specific to certain geographies? Can you share spreads if you're willing to have different geography and different categories so we can get a sense of how broad it is. Thank you.
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Shane o' Kelly
Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst)
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. Good luck.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from a line of Steve Forbes from Guggenheim Securities. Your line is open.
Steve Forbes (Equity Analyst)
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Shane o' Kelly
Steve Forbes (Equity Analyst)
Shane o' Kelly
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Shane o' Kelly
Steve Forbes (Equity Analyst)
Thank you both.
OPERATOR
Steve, your next question comes from the line of Michael Lasser from ubs. Your line is open.
Michael Lasser (Equity Analyst)
Good morning. Thank you so much for taking my Question, Shane, there's an argument out there that says at this point in the transformation, AAP just has a lot of, for lack of a better word, beta to the fundamental performance of the overall aftermarket. For when trends are good, AAP is going to see some outside gains.
Shane o' Kelly
Michael Lasser (Equity Analyst)
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Shane o' Kelly
Yeah, I'll just say we feel good about where we are and we're back to that beta. We're cognizant of the say do coming off a great quarter. We'll obviously be working hard and staying on strategy and always appreciative of what our team members are doing.
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Another thing on that, just think of the pro business. We're watching the pro business and the Main Street Pro continues to outperform overall pro. And so the fundamentals that we see in our business and the initiatives, the impact it's having, those trends are continuing.
Michael Lasser (Equity Analyst)
Understood. Thank you so much and good luck.
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks Michael.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Max Raklenko from TD Cowan. Your line is open.
Max Raklenko (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks a lot guys. So first, just on gross margin, can you speak to the shape of the year and the key puts and takes that we should consider as we keep in mind the strong 1Q outperformance and you guys reiterating the full year?
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Max Raklenko (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks a lot. Best regards.
OPERATOR
Thanks Max.
Zachary Fatem (Equity Analyst)
Your next question comes from the line of Zachary Fatem from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Hey, good morning. So with 35 market hubs, I think about half of them are a year in now. Maybe you could share the performance of the regions with a market hub versus the regions without a market hub and how the lift from a market hub tends to build from initial opening to one to two years in in terms of maturity.
Shane o' Kelly
Zachary Fatem (Equity Analyst)
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Zachary Fatem (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for the time.
OPERATOR
And your last question comes from a line of Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.
Brian Nagel (Equity Analyst)
Hey guys. Good morning. Congrats on. Thank you.
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Shane o' Kelly
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Nagel (Equity Analyst)
that's very helpful. I appreciate all that. Color, second question, different topic I don't think you've mentioned yet. Others are starting. Others are starting to talk more about potential tariff refunds. So I guess the question is, do you have any commentary there and, you know, your efforts to apply for these refunds and any insights to when and if these refunds may come?
Ryan Grimsland (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I mean, we've looked at it, we do work on it and we've done work on it, but nothing as of now to report out on it. I mean, it's something that I think everyone that's impacted, we're following the process and as soon as we have more information, we'll share that out. But we are following the process and like everyone else, interested in how that plays out.
Brian Nagel (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Yeah, appreciate it, Brian.
Shane o' Kelly
And that ends our question and answer session. I will now turn the call back over to Shane o' Kelly for some closing remarks.
OPERATOR
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