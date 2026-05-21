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May 21, 2026 8:58 AM 32 min read

Borr Drilling Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/inc8qdus

Summary

Borr Drilling reported fourth-quarter operational revenues of $259.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $105.4 million, aligning with expectations and bringing full-year adjusted EBITDA to $470.1 million.

The company achieved significant safety milestones with several rigs and highlighted an award from Aramco's offshore department for Rig Arabia 3.

Fleet contract visibility improved with recent awards and extensions increasing 2026 coverage to 80% for the first half and 48% for the second half.

Borr Drilling secured new commitments for seven rigs, with further coverage gains expected, and acquired five premium rigs from Noble, enhancing its fleet.

Market dynamics are expected to improve in the second half of 2026, with a recovery in day rates and earnings visibility into 2027.

Management expressed confidence in the recovering jackup market, particularly in the Middle East, with multi-year tenders in progress.

The company's liquidity stood at $613.7 million, including cash and undrawn credit facilities, after significant cash flow generation and financing activities.

Operational highlights include a technical utilization rate of 98.8% and economic utilization of 97.8% for the quarter.

Management noted improved payment terms with Pemex in Mexico and a positive outlook for further contract awards in various regions.

Full Transcript

Bruno Moran

Magnus Valor (Chief Financial Officer)

Bruno Moran

Operator

Scott Kruba (Equity Analyst)

Operator

We are now going to proceed with our next question. And the questions come from the line of Craig Lewis from btig. Please ask your question.

Craig Lewis (Equity Analyst)

Bruno Moran

Craig Lewis (Equity Analyst)

Bruno Moran

Craig Lewis (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much.

Operator

We are now going to proceed with our next question and the questions come from the line of Frederick Steen from Clarkson Securities. Please ask your question.

Frederick Steen (Equity Analyst)

Bruno Moran

Operator

We are now going to proceed with our next question. And the question is from the line of Jules Olson from Friendly Securities. Please ask a question.

Jules Olson

Thank you. Good afternoon, Bruno and Magnus, a couple of questions for me. Starting off in Mexico, you collected a bit, call it extra from Pemex or opex, if you will. Now, you are obviously confident about more college regular payments coming from Pemex or Mexico this year. How should we think about this and what's the current level of outstanding on your balance sheet?

Bruno Moran

Hey, Drew, thanks for the question. I thought we'll go to the whole call without a question from Magnus, so I'll let him take stack of his one. Thanks.

Magnus Valor (Chief Financial Officer)

Jules Olson

Thanks, that's great to hear. And I would expect those terms to be included on the rig under the letter of intent as well.

Bruno Moran

No truth. I think the rig that got extended right now continues on the historical contract structure, which is on a pay when pay basis. However, as Magnus pointed out, we do have encouraging signs that payments will reach a better normalization going forward.

Jules Olson

Bruno Moran

Jules Olson

Understood, thank you. And the final one for me, as we think about those rigs that you currently have not secured any work for, I mean, the one which perhaps stands out a bit more than the other ones is the var. Should we think about that as probably the last one to find work, given that it's been so inactive previously, or coming from yard, if you will?

Bruno Moran

Jules Olson

Understood. Good stuff. Thank you guys. Keep up the good work. Thank you.

Operator

We are now going to take our next question and the questions come from the line of Joshua Jain from Daniel Energy Partners. Please ask your question.

Joshua Jain (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking my questions. First one, I just wanted to follow up on Scott's question a little bit. As you talked about an asset that is stacked potentially coming back to work, how are you thinking about requirements from a return perspective in an initial contract to get a rig up and running today after it's been stacked? Maybe you could just elaborate on that a little bit.

Bruno Moran

Joshua Jain (Equity Analyst)

Venezuela question I guess a little bit differently. Any thoughts on what you're seeing and hearing there in the region and if things are calmer there or quieter, just given geographic proximity, does that further open up Trinidad, Colombia and Guyana a bit more for the shallow water market? Maybe you could speak to that a little bit.

Bruno Moran

Operator

Thank you. That concludes the question and answer session. I will now hand back to Mr. Bruno Moran for closing remarks.

Bruno Moran

Thank you. That concludes our call. Appreciate the interest in the company and I look forward to speaking to you again next quarter.

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