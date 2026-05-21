BingEx Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

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Good day and welcome to BingEx 2026 first quarter financial results Conference Call Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Yi Danfu from Perchance Financial Communications. Please go ahead. Thank you Operator. During this call, we'll discuss our business outlook and make forward looking statements. These comments are based on predictions and expectations. As of today, actual events or results could differ materially from those mentioned in today's news release and in this discussion due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the sec. The non GAAP financial measures we provide are for comparison purpose only. The definition of those measures and the reconsideration table are available in the news release we issued earlier today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. In addition, a webcast replay of this conference call will be available on the BingEx Company's IR website at ir.bingex.com Furthermore, throughout the call, we will consistently use the company brand name FlashEx to refer to its publicly listed entity, BingEx Ltd. Joining us today from FlashEx Senior Management are Mr. Adam Xu, Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Hong Jianyu, Co Founder, Director and Executive President and Mr. Luke Tang, Chief Financial Officer. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Adam Xu.

Thank you. Yidan hello everyone and welcome to FlashEx first quarter 2026 earnings call in the first quarter of 2026, the on demand delivery industry continued to grow steadily driven by rising user demand for high quality time sensitive delivery services. At the same time, the competitive landscape continued to evolve. Against this backdrop, we made meaningful progress in both operational efficiency and business innovation. Most notably, we made new breakthroughs this quarter in opening up our technology ecosystem and real world deployment of low altitude logistics, creating new avenues for the platform's medium and long term growth. In the first quarter, Flashex fulfilled 57.9 million orders, delivering a stable performance amid a dynamic market environment that demonstrated the resilience of our business model. Today the platform has 3.1 million registered flash riders. Our average delivery time further improved to 25.7 minutes, reflecting our continued efforts to enhance user experience and service efficiency. Turning to our financial performance, total revenues for the first quarter reached 935.3 million RMB with a gross margin of 11.3%. Non GAAP income from operations was 21.6 million RMB. As of the end of the first quarter we held cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short term investments totally 859.1 million RMB. Maintaining a healthy financial position on the merchant side, we continued to execute our tiered merchant management strategy in the first quarter, further improving service response efficiency and resource allocation among our core high frequency categories. Cake and flour merchants typically have stable recurring business needs and lasting business relationships, making them the most predictable component of our revenue mix. In the first quarter, order volume from the key category exceeded 15.4 million, achieving year over year growth despite a high comparison base to support this category, we continue to improve our fulfillment capabilities including upgrading delivery box design, improving shock resistance standards and strengthening rider handling protocols. All these efforts contributed to higher fulfillment quality and merchant satisfaction. Electronics delivery in the first quarter posted robust growth as well, with order volume up 15.9% year over year, maintaining strong momentum and becoming important driver of order mix improvement. We continued to refine our service response standards for merchants in this key vertical during the quarter, deploying delivery resources ahead of key period to ensure stable order fulfillment rates and delivery quality during peak season. A growing number of well known companies automotive services, premium retail and consumer electronics have incorporated with FlashEx into their standard fulfillment channels, further strengthening our reputation as a trusted provider in a premium on demand dedicated courier segment. In terms of new scenario expansion, we continue to explore new service opportunities in the first quarter. Campus delivery is one example. Most campus delivery services currently stop at the campus entrance falling short of users last mail on demand delivery needs. At the same time there are large numbers of students on campus who who are looking for flexible part time income. Building on this, flashex is exploring a model that combines our user network with on campus students resources to complete the food delivery chain from campus entrance to dormitories. On the individual user side, we continue to reinforce our positioning as an instant left out in the first quarter. Daily order volume remained steady across lifestyle services such as assisted purchasing, parcel pickup, food pickup, gifted delivery and luggage delivery as of these service categories continue to gain traction. FlashEx's connection with users daily lives has deepened, gradually transforming the platform from a single purpose delivery tool into an on demand service entry point covering a broader range of everyday needs. This helps strengthen user engagement and supports improvements in overall platform activity and user retention. On the technology and ecosystem front, in April we officially open sourced our core command line interface tool, becoming the first company in the intercity on demand delivery industry to do so. Through this tool, FlashX has further standardized and API enabled its delivery capabilities. Merchants can integrate our system with their own point of sale or order management system to automatically trigger delivery requests upon customer payment. Developers and enterprise clients can connect directly with FlashX backend Welcome online to place orders, request pricing and track shipments. Leading AI agents including Cloud Code, Codex and Cursor can also involve FlashX services directly through this interface. This marks the first time that on demand delivery capability has formally entered the AI workflow ecosystem at a standardized, composable and API accessible model. This advancement manifests what we have always envisioned, enabling ecosystem partners to access FlashX service at lower cost while empowering our Flash writers to evolve beyond the traditional query role to become a bridge between AI systems and physical reality. The initial open source release supports four core functions price inquiry, order placement, order tracking and order cancellation. They will continue to iterate and expand their capabilities, deepening the integration between on demand delivery and the broader AI ecosystem. We have also completed our quick app integration with the Huawei Harmony OS ecosystem, allowing users to initiate delivery request directly through conversational interactions on devices without opening the Flash app. Additionally, we have fully opened our API interface to support major AI platforms in evoking flagship placement capabilities through standardized integrations, further broadening FlashEx store services in terms of internal operational efficiency, AI tools are evolving from isolated productivity tools into systematic efficiency drivers at the organizational level. In customer service, AI can now independently handle the majority of the routine complaint types, significantly reducing the high con required. The time needed to test and launch new service scenarios has been shortened from approximately two months to one to two weeks. The onboarding process for new partners has also been fully automated through AI agents bring integration timelines down from over a week to under a day. In R and D, AI assisted coding tools have improved overall development efficiency compared to last year. Taken together, these efficiency gains are delivering ongoing value across multiple operational functions, lowering the marginal cost of business expansion while ensuring service quality in low altitude logistics. We made significant progress this quarter. As many of you may have noticed. Earlier this week we announced an important development FlashX wholly owned subsidiaries have entered into a strategic investment partnership with Hangzhou Low altitude industry development, making flashex one of the first on demand courier service providers in Hangzhou's low altitude economy sector to receive strategic institutional backing. This partnership represents not only strong recognition from the capital markets, but also a meaningful endorsement of our real time fulfillment capabilities and technological innovation. More importantly, it marks a major milestone in flagship expansion into autonomous delivery and low altitude logistics as we accelerate the transaction transition from the technology exploration to real world deployment and skilled operation. After more than a decade of operating China's on demand delivery market, FlashX has built a nationwide fulfillment network spanning nearly 300 cities and is demolished a highly mature real Time Delivery Infrastructure Structure Looking ahead Low altitude logistics represents a key strategic priority for both our technological advancement and long term business expansion. Leveraging our industry leading real time fulfillment capabilities, a core operational strength that continue to set us apart. We are well positioned to meet the standardized and high efficiency operational requirements of drone delivery services. At the same time, by integrating Hangzhou's local industry ecosystem and strategic resources, we are building a next generation on demand logistic model that combines rapid aerial transportation plus ground based last mile fulfillment, enabling seamless coordination between low altitude and ground delivery networks. At present, our drone delivery initiative has moved into substantive commercial operations. In partnership with Hangzhou Low altitude industry ecosystem, we have established five takeoff and landing sites and launched 14 delivery routing covering key districts including Yuhang, Shengcheng and gungshu. In the first quarter, drone delivery order volume grew 157% quarter over quarter. To date, the project has completed approximately 3,500 paid orders and nearly 2,900 drone flights while maintaining a 100% safety record through real world operations, the commercial viability of the business model has now been validated. Under normal operating conditions, our Air FlashX service has achieved delivery time approximately 20% to 30% faster than traditional ground based delivery services. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive innovation through technology and further invest in frontier areas such as intelligent dispatching, route optimization and autonomous delivery. By deeply integrating our major ground fulfillment infrastructure with next generation low altitude logistics technology, we aim to further enhance delivery efficiency, broaden service capabilities and expand the boundaries of our fulfillment network. On the rider side, we continue to refine our training programs and service standards to ensure that every delivery brings users a high quality experience. In the first quarter, we continued our Good Deed Flash Rider recognition program, selecting outstanding riders from the platform who proactively demonstrated social responsibility during the deliveries. These riders receive both material rewards and public recognition, reinforcing their sense of professional pride and belonging. We firmly believe that sustainability and the professionalism of our rider team is a cornerstone of our service quality. Looking ahead to the coming quarters, we will remain focused on three strategic priorities. First, continue to deepen the application of AI across Flagship's internal operations to further improve organizational efficiency. Second, accelerating the expansion and commercialization of low altitude logistics by exploring more order types and scenarios suited to air ground coordination and third, continuing to strengthen high value merchant services and individual user scenario coverage to drive further improvements in our order mix. As industry competition continue to intensify, the combination of operational efficiency and service quality remains the foundation of Flagship's long term competitive advantage. We have always believed that a platform with genuine value serves multiple stakeholders, creating real convenience for users, providing flash readers with stable and and rewarding career opportunities and contributing positively to the healthy development of the industry. This is how we define long term value and it remains the driving force behind flag's continued progress. That concludes my remarks. Now I will turn the call over to our cfo, Luke Tan. Thank you.

Thank you, Adam hello everyone, this is Luke. I'd like to walk you through our first quarter 2026 financial results. As the industry's competitive landscape continues to evolve, we have leveraged AI to enhance organizational efficiency and made progress in optimizing operational effectiveness. Our broader deployment of AI has contributed to an increase in operating margin in the first quarter. Before I begin, please note that all numbers are in renminbi and all percentage changes are on year over year basis unless otherwise noted. Our revenues for the fourth quarter reached 935.3 million compared to 960.8 million in the same period of 2025. The year over year decline was primarily driven by intensifying market competition. Our cost of revenues for the first quarter were 829.5 million compared with 834.1 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was in line with the decline in revenues. Our Gross profit was 105.8 million for the fourth quarter compared with 126.7 million in the same period of 2025. Gross profit margin was 11.3% compared with 13.2% in the same period of 2025. Turning to operating expenses, our total operating Expenses for the fourth quarter were 94.8 million, representing a decrease of 18.7% from 116.67 million in the same period of 2025. They consisted of 38.5 million in selling and marketing expenses, 39.9 million in general and administrative expenses, and 16.5 million in research and development expenses. Our income from operations was 11 million compared with 10 million in the same period of 2025, lifting our operating margin to 1.2% from 1% year over year. Excluding share based compensation expenses or Non GAAP. Income from operations was 21.6 million for the first quarter compared with 26.6 million in the same period of 2025. For Non GAAP, net loss was 11.1 million compared with Non GAAP net income of 49.6 million in the same period Of 2025. Our cash position remains healthy with cash and cash equivalents restrict cash and short term investments totaling 859.1 million as of March 31, 2026. As we move through 2026, we remain committed to disciplined execution and upholding our high quality service advantages. Building on our achievements in AI deployments, we will further refine cost structures and control expenses to boost margins. By practicing prudent financial management and actively pursuing business innovation, we will capture emerging opportunities and leverage operational efficiency gains to deliver sustainable long term value for all stakeholders. That concludes our prepared remarks. We would now like to open the floor to your questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again for the benefit of all participants on today's call. If you wish to ask your question to management in Chinese, please immediately repeat your question in English. We will now proceed to take questions from the line of Sufan Jiang of cicc. Please go ahead Sufan. Your line is open. Thank you the management team for taking my questions. My first question is could you Please share our first quarter order volume and ASP trends broken down by 2B and 2C segments? Given this year's declaration in order volume growth with the food delivery sector coupled with an increase in aov, how should we interpret the implications of this trend for premium service providers like us? And my second question is we have recently noted reports that we have received reinvestments from Hangzhou state owned capital to expand into the low altitude economy sector. Could you please outline the strategic direction, specific application scenarios and current progress of this initiative? Thank you.

Yeah, thank you Sufan for your questions. This is Luke. I would like to answer your first question and may hand over your second question to Yidan now let me first give you an overview of our first quarter performance and then share our perspective on what the recent shifts in the food delivery sector mean for FlashX. In the first quarter, FlashX fulfilled 57.9 million orders maintaining solid performance amid intensifying industry competition and dynamic market environment which reflects the resilience of our on demand dedicated courier model. At the same time, our average delivery time Further improved to 25.7 minutes and our registered rider base reached 3.1 million reflecting continued improvement in our fulfillment capabilities and service experience. On the merchant side, we continue to execute our tiered merchant management strategy in the first quarter with high quality categories driving continued order mixed improvements. A key category order volume exceeded 15.4 million for the quarter, achieving year over year growth despite a high comparison base electronics order volume grew 15.9% year over year, sustaining is strong momentum and serving an important driver of order mix improvements. At the same time leaving companies in automotive services, premium retail and consumer electronics continue to adopt FlashX as part of their standard fulfillment channels. Overall, KA merchants GMV contribution improved steadily year over year in the first quarter and ASP hold at a relatively stable elevated level, further reinforcing our reputation in the premium on demand delivery segment. On the individual user side, we continue to strengthen our positioning as an instant lifestyle assistant. In the first quarter, daily order volumes remained steady across lifestyle service categories including assisted purchasing, parcel pickup, food pickup, gift delivery and luggage delivery. As these categories gain tractions, FlashX connection with the users daily lives has deepened and the platform is gradually evolving from a single purpose urgent delivery tool into an on demand service entry point covering a broader range of everyday needs. Stepping back to the industry level, FlashX and food delivery platforms has always differed meaningfully in terms of user profiles, user cases, delivery efficiency and service experience. In our view, the broader return to the rational competition across the industry is positive development both for FlashX and for the healthy development of the industry as a whole. For FlashX specifically, as we deepen our refined operations for merchant clients, expand our channel reach and cover new customer scenarios, the industries and the brands we serve, we continue to diversify alongside the steady growth in KA merchant GMV contribution. At the same time, we are proactively positioning ourselves to capture these opportunities through technology. On one hand by integrating AI capabilities more deeply to make FlashX services more accessible for merchants and users. On the other by developing low altitude logistics to overcome geographic and traffic constraints and continue improving fulfillment efficiency and service experience overall, flashax will stay true to our value proposition, continuing to focus on high value merchants, high quality consumer scenarios and the emerging areas such as AI and low altitude logistics to reinforce our long term competitive advantage in the premium on demand delivery segment. Now we would like to please Yidan to answer your second question.

Thank you for questioning for the second question. FlashX has always placed great importance on emerging technologies and their applications in the industry and our service scenarios. This strategic investment represents another significant milestone following our deep integration of AI and reflects not only capital market recognition but also strong endorsement of our on demand dedicated career model, real time fulfillment capabilities and technological innovation. Let me walk you through the three dimensions you strategic direction, application scenarios and current progress. Starting with the Strategic direction After more than a decade in intra city on demand delivery, FlashEx has built a major ground based fulfillment network spanning nearly 300 cities across China we see low altitude logistics as both a meaningful extension of our existing business and one of our priorities for technological advancement and medium to long term growth. Drawing on years of accumulated fulfillment capability and operational expertise, we are well positioned to meet the standardized high efficiency requirements of drone delivery. At the same time, by working with Hangzhou's local industry partners, we are exploring a new next generation on demand logistics model that combines rapid aerial transportation with ground based last mile delivery, progressively building a deeper coordination between low altitude and ground network. On application scenarios, FlashX has already built strong fulfillment capabilities in high value time sensitive categories such as cakes, fresh floors, premium retail and consumer electronics. These are precisely the scenarios where faster, more reliable and more secure delivery matters most and where drone delivery can demonstrate the clearest innovation value. In addition, for situation involving cross district rules, geographic barriers such as rivers or hills or heavy traffic congestion, where ground delivery efficiency is limited, drone delivery can meaningful shortened delivery times and improve fulfillment reliability which aligns well with the needs of our existing premium on demand delivery clients. On current progress, our Joint Delivery Initiative has now entered substantive commercial operations. In partnership with Hangzhou Low Altitude Industry Ecosystem, we have activated five takeoff and landing sites and launched 14 delivery routes covering key districts including Yuhang, Shangcheng and gungshu. In the first quarter, drone delivery order volume grew 157% quarter over quarter. As of the end of April, the project has completed approximately 3,500 paid orders and nearly 2,900 drone flights, maintaining a 100% safety record. The commercial model has been preliminarily validated under normal operating conditions or aerial delivery service achieved delivery times 20% to 30% faster than the traditional ground based services. Going forward, we will continue to drive innovation through technology, investing in areas such as intelligent dispatching, route optimization and autonomous delivery. By deeply integrating our major ground delivery infrastructure with low altitude logistics technology, we aim to further improve delivery efficiency and expand the boundaries of FlashX service.