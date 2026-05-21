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May 21, 2026 8:54 AM 20 min read

BingEx Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ha6jkgab

Summary

BingEx reported first-quarter revenues of 935.3 million RMB with a gross margin of 11.3%, and non-GAAP income from operations was 21.6 million RMB.

The company fulfilled 57.9 million orders, improved average delivery time to 25.7 minutes, and maintained a strong cash position with 859.1 million RMB in cash and short-term investments.

Key strategic initiatives include opening up their technology ecosystem, exploring low altitude logistics, and integrating AI to improve operational efficiency and service quality.

Order volume from high-value categories like cakes and electronics showed year-over-year growth, with electronics delivery up 15.9%.

FlashX's drone delivery initiative, in partnership with Hangzhou Low Altitude Industry, is progressing, with order volume growing 157% quarter-over-quarter.

Management emphasized the importance of AI in enhancing organizational efficiency and lowering costs, and they plan to focus on expanding low altitude logistics and high-value merchant services.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Adam Xu (Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer)

Luke Tang (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Luke Tang (Chief Financial Officer)

Yidan

Yi Danfu

Thank you. I am showing no further questions and that concludes the question and answer session. I will now turn the call over to Yi Danfu for closing remarks. Thank you once again for joining BingEx first quarter 2026 financial results and Business Update conference call today. If you have any further questions, please contact the IR team at BingEx for Perchance Financial Communications. Thank you and have a great day.

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