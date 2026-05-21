Vipshop Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tqxh35wg.
Summary
Vipshop Holdings reported a 1.2% year-over-year increase in net revenues for Q1 2026, reaching RMB 26.6 billion.
The company saw a 9% year-over-year growth in SVIP members, who accounted for 55% of online spending.
Gross profit increased by 6.8% to RMB 6.5 billion, with a gross margin improvement to 24.4%.
Operational strategies included optimizing merchandising, deepening customer engagement, and integrating AI technologies.
Net income attributable to shareholders increased by 13.6% year over year to RMB 2.2 billion.
Looking forward, Vipshop Holdings expects Q2 2026 revenues to range between RMB 24.5 billion and RMB 25.8 billion, reflecting a cautious outlook due to uncertain consumer sentiment.
The company successfully launched the Vipshop Commercial REIT, expected to generate a one-time investment gain in Q2 2026.
Management focused on sustaining solid baseline profitability and emphasized the importance of AI and targeted customer engagement for long-term growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ladies and Gentlemen, Good day everyone and welcome to Vipshop Holdings' first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time I would like to turn the call to Ms. Jessie Zheng, Vipshop's head of investor Relations. Please proceed.
Jessie Zheng (Head of Investor Relations)
Eric Shen (Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO)
Ma Huang (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, you will need to press star and one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. And to withdraw your question, please press star and one again. Please kindly translate your question into Chinese. If you are bilingual, please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Thank you. We'll now take the first question today. This is from Thomas Chong from Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Thomas Chong (Equity Analyst)
Eric Shen (Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. We will now take the next question. This is from Vicky Wu from cicc. Please go ahead,
Ma Huang (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. We will now take the next question. This is from Alicia Yap from Citigroup. Please go ahead.
Alicia Yap (Equity Analyst)
Ma Huang (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. We will now take the next question. This is from Ronald Kung from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Ronald Kung (Equity Analyst)
Ma Huang (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Due to time constraints, that concludes today's Q and A session. At this time, I will turn the conference back to Jessie for any closing remarks.
Jessie Zheng (Head of Investor Relations)
Thank you for taking the time to join us today. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact our IR team. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter.
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