Transcript: ZKH Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good morning and welcome to ZKH first quarter of 2026 earnings conference call. With me are Mr. Eric Chen, our founder, chairman and CEO, and Mr. Matt Lai, our CFO. Today's discussion may include forward looking statements. Related factors are described in our today's press release and we will also discuss certain non GAAP financial measures for comparison purposes only. Please refer to the earning release for definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non GAAP results. With that, I will turn the call over to Eric. Eric, please go ahead.

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. We entered 2026 with strong momentum, building on the recovery trajectory established in the second half of last year. As our business steadily scaled, the quality of our growth also improved in the first quarter, both GNV and revenue growth accelerated year over year. For the second consecutive quarter, GMB returned to double digit growth and revenue delivered its strongest year over year performance in recent quarters. On the profitability front, our operating quality continued to improve. Gross margin achieved expansion sequentially, reflecting an improving trend driven by refined operations, improved organizational efficiency and the ongoing benefits of operating leverage. Adjusted net profit was up 103 year over year, marking the first time we have achieved adjusted profitability in the first quarter. Delivering these solid results during the first quarter and off season for the MRO industry reinforces our confidence in achieving double digit GMV growth and full year profitability in 2026. From a cash flow perspective, net cash outflow from operating activities narrowed significantly year over year, further enhancing our financial resilience. Overall, the strategic initiatives we have implemented over the past several quarters focused on optimizing customer mix and operational efficiency continue to deliver tangible results and position us for steadier, higher quality growth going forward. Starting with GMV first quarter, GMV increased 12.9% year over year, representing a meaningful acceleration compared with both the year ago period and the prior quarter. Based on current order activity shipment trends, we expect GMV growth to accelerate further in the second quarter. This strong performance was fueled by the continued expansion of our customer base during the quarter. The number of Transacting customers increased 11% year over year to 66,000, reflecting the accelerating adoption of online procurement among Chinese manufacturers. This growing customer base provides a solid foundation for our long term sustainable growth. Beyond overall customer growth, he also saw broad based strength across customer segments. GMV from SME customers on the ZKH platform increased more than 20% year over year. SME's typically have more fragmented demand and a broader range of procurement needs, making them a strong indicator of our platform's service capabilities. As online procurement adoption continues to deepen among small and medium sized manufacturers, we believe there is significant room to further increase penetration in this customer segment. We also saw a more pronounced recovery among central SOE customers during the quarter with GMV returning to double digit year over year growth and improving meaningfully on both a sequential and year over year basis. Performance among our industry key accounts was in line with expectations with GMV growing more than 20% year over year across major verticals including electrical manufacturing, communications electronics, new energy and steel and non ferrous metals. We also expanded our presence in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, energy storage, optical modules, robotics and optical communications, strengthening our customer base among industry leaders in these high growth markets. The ZKH platform also maintained strong momentum with GMB increasing more than 30% year over year as a key platform serving distributors, resellers and micro and small businesses. ZKH leverages a more standardized e commerce driven operating model to expand customer coverage and improve online conversion. More importantly, it creates strong synergies with the DKH platform, effectively extending our service reach and providing an additional growth driver for the broader Turning to our international business, we continue to expand both our customer base and geographic footprint during the quarter, delivering robust growth with revenues increasing more than six fold year over year while continuing to strengthen our end to end capabilities to support Chinese manufacturers expanding overseas. We also advanced our local U.S. operations through enhancements in product development, multi channel sales and fulfillment. From an operating strategy perspective, we remain committed to high quality growth with a strong focus on operating discipline and investment efficiency. Our goal for this year is to reach breakeven for our international business. The continued expansion of our customer base and business scale reflects our long term investments in building core capabilities and the strong execution behind these efforts. During the quarter. With customer value at the heart of our strategy, we expanded our product portfolio, strengthened our supply chain capabilities and accelerated AI adoption across business scenarios, further enhancing our one stop platform service capabilities. Starting with product capabilities, we further strengthened our core product offering by by sharpening our focus on high value industries and highly specialized industrial scenarios. During the quarter, we identified 10 priority product lines including factory automation, electrical automation, pumps, pipes and valves and cutting tools and increased resource allocation to support their growth. By improving coordination between production and sales, optimizing bulk procurement and enhancing specialized operational capabilities, we further bolstered the competitiveness of these key product lines. Taking factory automation or SA as an example, we launched the FA Mall during the quarter a one stop digital procurement and technical services platform tailored to the automation value chains. The platform offers a broad range of SA components and integrates key capabilities such as intelligent product selection, 3D modeling and technical support, helping customers address traditional procurement pain points including complex product selection and high technical barriers. As our key product lines continue to advance, we have also deepened customer penetration in core industries by category. Professional and high precision MRO products such as FA components, industrial lubricants and chemical reagents all achieved solid double digit GMB growth, further solidifying our core competitive advantage in highly specialized industrial scenarios. In addition, we continue to strengthen our platform's overall supply capabilities. By the end of the first quarter, the number of sellable SKUs on the platform increased to 27 million, up from 23 million at the end of the prior quarter. Building on this foundation, we further expanded our private label portfolio by accelerating new product development. In the first quarter we introduced more than 400 new private label SKUs including innovative items such as lightweight breathable bump caps and anti static gloves covering diverse scenarios from personal protection and tools to cleaning and office supplies. These efforts further enhanced the competitiveness of our private label products and expanded our customer reach. GMB from private label products grew by over 20% year over year and accounted for approximately 9.3% 7% of total GMV in the first quarter of 2026. On the fulfillment front, we continue to enhance our warehouse network and strengthen last mile delivery capabilities, further reinforcing our multi tier operating system. In the first quarter, the capacity of our self operated fleet continued to grow improving both delivery coverage and responsiveness. At the same time, our prior investments in warehouse network optimization and Automation drove a 36% year over year improvement in warehouse utilization efficiency. These end to end enhancements across warehousing, transportation and delivery contributed to a 17% year over year reduction in our comprehensive fulfillment expenses for the quarter. Looking ahead, as we continue upgrading warehouse operations and digitalizing fleet scheduling, we believe there is further room to drive down our comprehensive fulfillment cost ratio. While continuing to strengthen our product and fulfillment capabilities, we are also actively forging future proof long term technological advantages guided by our goal of building industry Leading full stack AI capabilities for industrial supplies we are systematically deploying AI across key industry use cases. At the data layer, we continue to enhance the ZKH data dictionary and industry knowledge graph capabilities, improving the structure, interconnectivity and real world applicability of industrial product data. We also strengthened data governance through AI powered data annotation. Together, these efforts have established a stronger data foundation for broader AI applications across our business. In 2026, our goal is to build the industry's first knowledge graph, exceeding 100 million industrial product data points and 10 million industry relations. This will further strengthen AI's ability to understand and operate in complex industrial supply scenarios. Taking the Request for Quote scenario as an example, while many procurement needs can be fulfilled directly through our online platform, quotation workflows remain an important customer entry point. Today, approximately 30% of material matching and product identification tasks within quotation workflows are already handled by AI. By the end of 2026, we aim to increase the overall AI powered product identification rate to 70%, with data intensive product lines such as fasteners, pumps, pipes and valves and hand tools expected to reach 80 to 90%. We believe these advancements will meaningfully improve quotation completion rates, inventory turnover and sales conversion rates. At a Model layer, Our Hangjia Lin Long MRO Vertical Large Language model continued to evolve further improving its ability to understand, read, reason and execute tasks in complex industrial supply scenarios. During the quarter, we expanded image based training to strengthen the model's multimodal capability and officially launched the industry's first intelligent visual search engine for MROs. Powered by advanced image recognition, Hanzhao Huiyan can rapidly identify material types and specifications and pair them with specific application context to deliver intelligent diagnostics and product recommendations. This significantly improves communication and procurement efficiency in complex industrial supply scenarios. At the orchestration layer, we are also actively building our MRO AI developer platform by integrating proprietary models in AI tool chains, standardizing advanced AI capabilities and making them easier for cross functional teams to access and apply. We also launched our AI for All initiative across the organization, encouraging teams to develop and deploy AI tools tailored to specific business scenarios and accelerating AI adoption across the company. In the first quarter alone, our teams developed and launched more than 60 AI agents and RPA bots, driving meaningful efficiency gains and freeing up more than 2,000 human labor hours per month. Our IT development efficiency also continue to improve. In 2026, we aim to increase our AI code generation rate from approximately 30% today to 80. At the application layer we have established an integrated AI ecosystem spanning core business functions including merchandising, sales, operations and customer service. Within this ecosystem, we have developed a diverse portfolio of AI agents such as AI Quotation Assistant, AI Material Manager, and Product Recommendation which are increasingly delivering tangible business value across our operations. In 2026, as we continue to refine and scale these AI applications, we expect AI driven sales to grow meaningful. As we move through 2026, we will continue investing in product capabilities, fulfillment capacity and AI innovation, further strengthening our comprehensive service offerings for complex industrial scenarios and reinforcing our long term competitive advantages. Building on this foundation, we will remain focused on high quality growth by driving greater operational efficiency and earnings, steadily advancing toward our goal of full year profitability. I'll now turn the call over to our CFO Max Lai to present our financial results. Thank you everyone.

Thank you Eric and thanks everyone for making time to join our earnings call today. Now let me walk you through our financial performance for the first quarter of 2026. We started the year with solid momentum across key financial metrics. In the first quarter we delivered accelerated top line growth, improved operating efficiency and greatly enhanced the profitability. Notably, we achieved a non GAAP adjusted profitability, marking our first profitable first quarter on an adjusted basis and a meaningful turnaround from the same period last year. These results reflect the improving quality of our growth, increasing scalability of our operating model and ongoing benefits of strategic initiatives we've been implemented over the past several quarters. Let's now take a closer look at first quarter's financial performance starting with the top line. During the quarter, we built on the improving trend established in the second half of last year with both GNV and revenues accelerated year over year. For the second consecutive quarter, GNV increased by 12.9% year over year to RMB 2.45 billion, while total revenues grew by 9.2% year over year to RMB2.11 billion, both representing our strongest quarterly growth in recent period. This performance was supported by the continued expansion of our customer base and stronger platform engagement. Our earnings profile also strengthened during the quarter, supported by improved operating leverage and ongoing efficiency gain. Gross Profit increased by 6.6% year over year to R&B300 while gross margin moderated slightly year over year from 17.2% to 16.7%. Our underlying margin trends improved sequentially with GME based gross margin increased by 90 basis points. Going forward, we will continue to improve business quality through three priorities a more balanced customer and product mix, higher contribution from private label products and greater supply chain efficiency. On operational efficiency, we maintained strong cost discipline while continuing to invest in capabilities that support our long term growth. Total operating expenses decreased by 8.8% year over year to RMB 376.5 million representing 17.8% of net revenues compared with 21.3% in the same period last year. Breaking this down, fulfillment expenses decreased by 16.8% year over year to R&B 77.6 million. Sales and marketing expenses remained relatively stable at R&B1, 37.6 million. R&D expenses decreased by 25.9% year over year to 29.3 million. General and administrative expenses decreased by 7.9% year over year to RMB 131.9 million. These improvements reflected continued reinforcement of our operating model, enhanced organizational efficiency and more disciplined resources allocation. During the quarter, GMV per effective employee increased by over 20% year over year reflecting a meaningful improvement in our workforce productivity. In addition, as we mentioned earlier, we continue to optimize our overseas business strategy with a stronger focus on operating quality and investment efficiency. This contributed to lower overseas related spending and further improvement in our overall expense structure. These efficiency gains translated into significant improvements in profitability compared to the same period last year, operating loss narrowed by 72.2% to R&B 22.5 million with operating loss margin improving to negative 1.1% from negative 4.2%. Non GAAP EBITDA turned positive at RMB 4.2 million compared with negative RMB 52 million in the prior year period with margin increasing to positive 0.2% from negative 2.7%. Most notably, we achieved a non GAAP adjusted net profit of RMB 1.7 million compared with Non GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB 50.2 million in the same period last year. This significant turnaround reflects the combined impact of top line recovery, improved operating efficiency and further operating leverage. Turning to balance sheet, we maintained a healthy liquidity position. As of March 31, 2026, our cash and cash recuperance. Restricted cash and short term investments totaled RMB 1.84 billion, providing us with ample financial visibility to support our business operations and strategic priorities. Operating cash flow also improved meaningfully year over year. Net cash used in operating activity was RMB 34 million in the first quarter compared with cash outflow of RMB 97.1 million in the same period of 2025, reflecting continued improvement in our working capital management. To recap the first quarter mark a strong start to 2026, we delivered accelerated top line growth, continued improvement in operating efficiency and substantial gains in profitability. Notably, we achieved our first non GAAP adjusted net profitability in the seasonally soft first quarter. Looking ahead, our focus remains on high quality growth and disciplined execution. This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you. We would now like to open the call for the questions. Operators, please go ahead.

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then 2. For the benefit of all participants on today's call, if you wish to ask your question to management in Chinese, please immediately repeat your question in English. Again, it is Star then one to ask a question. The first question comes from Leo Chang with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Thank you for the question. I will take this question from three parts so namely category mix, customer mix and private labels. So for category mix we have lots of SKUs and product lines and so things are quite fragmented and the gross margins of different products vary greatly. For some product lines gross margins are lower but the growth for their gross profits and the GmbH is relatively fast. So in the short run they might drive down the overall gross margins, but if they're able to still drive customer penetration, extend our supply capabilities and contribute to the growth of our absolute gross profit, then there's still value in operating those categories. At the same time, some MRO products, gross margins and gross profits are going up simultaneously, especially for our advantageous product lines. By that I mean things like PPE or personal protective equipment, cleaning, OEM fasteners, handling and storage and security, etc. And these categories are reflecting better profit conversion efficiency to speak. And as these high quality product lines are taking a higher share out of the entire portfolio, this will be conducive to improving our overall gross margin structure. So in terms of your question about Q1 being lower year over year, it was primarily due to the gross margin drop in categories including diesel transformer oil and silicon photonics wafers and that has driven down our gross margin but overall our gross margin is pretty solid. So for my second point about customer mix, usually the gross margin for SME customers are higher than key accounts or large customers and so the share of GMV on the part of SME customers that trend will impact the trend of our overall gross margins. So currently SME customers GMV accounts for about 30 plus percent of the total while key accounts GMV accounts for about 60% and the SME customers are growing at 20% GME wise. So from a customer mix perspective of a gross margin is improving. So in terms of private labels, gross margins for private labels are typically higher than non private labels. So that trend will also impact the overall gross margin trend and private label GMB currently accounts for 9.7% and our long goal, long term goal for it is to reach over 30% overall the growth margin. So in terms of managing gross margin we will not pursue the maximization of a single product or a single quarter for the gross margin to maximize, but we care more about the improvement of our overall supply capabilities, the deepening of our customer reach and the growth of our absolute growth profits. And we understand how gross margin across different product lines varies by a lot. So the adjustment and changes to product portfolio for different stages of our development will impact overall gross margin. But our long term goal is to drive gross profit continuously by way of advantageous product lines, private labels and the optimization of customer mix and improvement of our purchasing efficiency.

Thank you for the question. Indeed we have seen how players in the advanced manufacturing sector buying more in terms of MROs and these include sectors like electrical manufacturing, communication electronics, alternative energy or new energy and non ferrous metals. The GMV for the aforementioned sectors all achieved a year over year growth of over 20% and for semiconductors, energy storage, optical modules, robotics and optical communication. These emerging sectors we are accumulating more and more customer resources and other sectors that have been growing relatively fast are steel. So specifically for steel and non ferric metal, if we look at the daily average order volume January through April, this Metric has grown 100% for steel and non ferric metals and support the same metric. So basically daily average order volume Jan through April grew by 45% for communication electronics and 33% for alternative energies and refined chemicals. Pharmaceuticals, electrical manufacturing have all grown very quickly. And in terms of the measures we're taking to improve our sector penetration and our share, we did three things. First is we have formed sector specific sales forces to target these customers in these specific sectors. Secondly, we're building out sector specific commodity pool and a customer specific commodity pool for these sectors. And in order to embrace the growth in robotics and smart products, we have launched the FA or Factory automation mall as was alluded to in the prepared remarks. That was my answer to this question.

Thank you for that question. Yes indeed. For the first few months of this year, we not only achieved the year over year growth, we also achieved month over month growth. Two things about overseas business. Firstly, we are primarily serving Chinese companies going abroad. So we will be relying and leveraging our existing customer relations with those Chinese customers to drive more overseas orders. We will also strengthen our last mile fulfillment capabilities when it comes to serving the different geographies overseas. Secondly, localized operations in America is extremely important to us so we will be more focused, more laser focused in our business there. And specifically we'll be focusing on providing the categories needed for warehousing operations. We would get that done well before we branch out into other SKUs and categories. Overall, when it comes to developing and expanding our business in overseas markets, we will focus more on the efficiency and returns of our investments and spend and we would not spend ahead of time and our goal is to try to break even for overseas business this year. That concluded my answer to this question.