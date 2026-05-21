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May 21, 2026 8:05 AM 22 min read

Transcript: ZKH Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8no0dyxh

Summary

ZKH Group reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with GMV increasing by 12.9% year over year and revenues growing by 9.2%.

The company achieved adjusted net profitability for the first time in Q1, driven by improved operational efficiency and a focus on high-quality growth.

Strategic initiatives included expanding the customer base, optimizing the product mix, and enhancing AI capabilities to support growth.

The international business showed robust growth, with revenues increasing more than six-fold year over year, with a focus on breaking even by the end of 2026.

Management highlighted a reduction in operating expenses and improved cash flow, with a significant improvement in operating loss margins and EBITDA turning positive.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to ZKH Group's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded at this time. I would like to turn the conference over to Daecy Xu, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Daecy Xu

Eric Chen (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Max Lai

OPERATOR

Leo Chang (Equity Analyst)

Let me translate myself. Thank you management for taking my question. The first quarter company's gross margin improved quarter over quarter, but it still declined year over year. Could management share your view on the long term trend of gross margin and what factors could constrain further improvement in gross margin and what action has the company taken to improve gross margin? Thank you.

Eric Chen (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

OPERATOR

Are you ready for your next question? Yeah, go ahead. The next question comes from Jing Wan with cicc. Please go ahead,

Jing Wan

I will translate myself. We notice that high tech manufacturing such as communication, electronic, auto manufacturing and equipment manufacturing accelerated both in the first quarter and April. Could my management share more about whether we are seeing similar trend and how is our performance in these subsectors and also any initiatives has been introduced to expand our market share in this sector. Thanks.

Eric Chen (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Jing Wan

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Brook Wong with citic. Please go ahead.

Brook Wong

You mentioned before the company's overseas business revenue increased by 612% year over year in the first quarter. Could you please introduce this year's strategy for the overseas business?

Eric Chen (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Brook Wong

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And that concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for any additional or closing comments.

Eric Chen (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Thank you once again for joining us today. You can find the webcast of Today's call on ir.zkh.com if you have any further questions, please feel free to contact us. Our contact information can be found in today's press release. Thank you and have a great day.

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