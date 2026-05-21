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May 21, 2026 7:58 AM 24 min read

Youdao Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Youdao (NYSE:DAO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://ir.youdao.com/

Summary

Youdao Inc reported a 3.8% increase in net revenues to RMB 1.3 billion for Q1 2026, with operating profit at RMB 57.5 million despite a 44.7% decline due to strategic investments in AI.

The company launched several AI initiatives including Confucius 4, Emotivoise 2, and Lobster AI, aiming to enhance their educational and advertising offerings.

Net revenues from online marketing services grew by 20.9% year over year, driven by increased demand for performance-based advertising and strategic AI investments.

The Smart Devices segment saw a 42.6% decline in revenue, focusing on SKU health and inventory management over volume growth.

Management emphasized the importance of AI in their strategy, highlighting the development of specialized models and AI native applications to drive growth and profitability.

Full Transcript

Operator

Good day and welcome to Youdao Inc's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded at this time. I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jeffrey Wong, Investor Relations Director of Youdao Inc. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Wong (Investor Relations Director)

Feng Zhou (Chief Executive Officer)

Supong

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If your question has already been addressed and you'd like to remove yourself from queue, please press Star then two. Once again, that's Star than one if you have a question, Today's first question comes from Brian Gong at Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Feng Zhou (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Thanks. That's very clear. Thank you very much. Thank you. And our next question today comes from Li ping Zhao with CICC. Please go ahead.

Feng Zhou (Chief Executive Officer)

Li ping Zhao

Thanks. That's helpful.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Thomas Chong at Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Dunle

Thomas Chong (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question today comes from Bozon at Whiteide securities. Please go ahead.

Dan Bongtan

Thanks for taking my questions. This is Dan Bongtan. My question is could management elaborate on the seasonality of operating profit set?

Feng Zhou (Chief Executive Officer)

Dan Bongtan

thank you, thank you.

Operator

And that concludes the question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for any additional or closing comments?

Feng Zhou (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Thank you once again for joining us today. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact us at Youdao directly or reach out to Pearson Financial Communications in China or the US Have a great day.

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