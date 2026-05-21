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May 21, 2026 7:56 AM 27 min read

Full Transcript: Full Truck Alliance Co Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=1phRiJWr

Summary

Full Truck Alliance Co reported a 5.5% year-over-year increase in total net revenues, reaching RMB 2.85 billion, with transaction service revenues up 33% year-over-year.

The company highlighted ecosystem governance initiatives, including credit rating programs and a freight payment protection mechanism, which have improved user satisfaction and order growth.

Fulfilled orders rose by 14% year-over-year, with the company attributing growth to platform governance, oil price volatility benefits, and enhanced operational efficiency.

The company is leveraging AI integration across its platform, with notable advancements in shipment posting and freight matching, aiming to improve operational efficiency and user experience.

Management expressed confidence in sustaining solid growth, driven by a comprehensive product portfolio and growing network effects, despite potential challenges from oil price volatility.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and Gentlemen, good day and welcome to Full Truck Alliance's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded at this time. I would like to turn the conference over to Mao Mao, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mao Mao

Zhang (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

OPERATOR

Ronald Kyung (Equity Analyst)

Thank you management for taking my question. I want to ask about the fulfilled order this quarter that grew 14% in the first quarter, so quite a notable acceleration compared to last quarter. So what are the key drivers behind this and how do you view the outlook in the coming few quarters? Thank you.

Simon Tsai

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Eddie Wong with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Simon Tsai

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Brian with City. Please go ahead.

Brian

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Thomas Chong with Jeffries. Please go ahead.

Thomas Chong (Equity Analyst)

Let me translate Myself in the first quarter average shipper MAU reached 3.11 million representing a year over year increase of 12.7%. What were the primary drivers behind this growth? Thank you,

Simon Tsai

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Richie San with hsbc. Please go ahead.

Richie San (Equity Analyst)

Thank you management for taking my questions. I want to ask about truckers activeness. Can you share how trucker engagement trended in the first quarter and has order acceptance frequency among active truckers continue to improve? Thank you,

Simon Tsai

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Wenjie Zhang with cicc. Please go ahead.

Wenjie Zhang

Thank you management for taking my question. We saw that commission revenue grew by 33% year over year in the first quarter. What are the key drivers behind this and what's the outlook for commission revenue going forward?

Simon Tsai

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Yuan Liao with citic. Please go ahead.

Yuan Liao (Equity Analyst)

Thanks management for taking my questions. I have two questions. The first is could management share an update on the progress of the freight brokerage business transformation in the first quarter? And second question is related to AI and could you share how AI is being applied across your company and what is the key developments were in the first quarter and what is your plan R for 2026? Thank you.

Simon Tsai

OPERATOR

Thank you. That concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for any additional closing remarks.

Zhang (Founder, Chairman, and CEO)

Thank you once again for joining us today. If you have further questions, please feel free to contact Fortruck alliance directly or reach out to epg. Our contact information for II in both China and the US can be found in today's press release. Have a good day. Thank you.

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