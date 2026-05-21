In-Depth Analysis: Tesla Versus Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

Through a thorough examination of Tesla, we can discern the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Tesla against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Tesla exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, its high PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest that the stock is relatively expensive compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry. The low ROE indicates that Tesla's profitability is lower than its industry counterparts. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong operational performance and growth potential for Tesla within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.