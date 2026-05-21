NVIDIA Background

By thoroughly analyzing NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms its industry peers, reflecting robust financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.