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May 21, 2026 2:15 AM 23 min read

TAT Techs Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

TAT Techs (NASDAQ:TATT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_96W3fxGKQLi2X-RYGkzidg#/registration

Summary

TAT Technologies Ltd reported a backlog increase to $580 million due to new contracts and strong customer demand, despite a slight year-over-year revenue decline attributed to supply chain disruptions.

The company is focused on margin expansion and M&A, having built a team to source and execute transactions, aiming for strategic acquisitions to strengthen its platform.

Management remains confident in growth for 2026, citing strong demand, resolved supply chain issues, and strategic investments, with expectations for revenue and EBITDA growth intact.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning everyone and thank you for

Matt Chesler (Investor Relations Representative)

Igal Zamir (President and CEO)

Ehud Benier (Chief Financial Officer)

Igal Zamir (President and CEO)

Matt Chesler (Investor Relations Representative)

Ben Cleve (Equity Analyst)

Igal Zamir (President and CEO)

Ben Cleve (Equity Analyst)

Igal Zamir (President and CEO)

Ben Cleve (Equity Analyst)

Okay, very good. That makes sense. Well, I appreciate you taking my questions. Best of luck here navigating this and I'll get back in queue.

Igal Zamir (President and CEO)

Thank you. Thank you. Thanks Ben.

Matt Chesler (Investor Relations Representative)

The next question is going to be from Jonathan Sigman from Sifel. Jonathan, please go ahead. Good morning.

Jonathan Sigman

Igal Zamir (President and CEO)

Jonathan Sigman

Igal Zamir (President and CEO)

So it looks like it's under we are managing it properly and we are on the right direction in terms of the trajectory.

Jonathan Sigman

Thank you.

Igal Zamir (President and CEO)

Thank you.

Matt Chesler (Investor Relations Representative)

Next on to Josh Sullivan from Jones Trading, who has submitted a question. Josh is asking whether the supply chain disruptions open up any conversation around vertical integration or mergers and acquisitions.

Josh Sullivan

I think it's a potential here and we are.

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