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May 21, 2026 2:03 AM 51 min read

Transcript: AEVEX Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

AEVEX (NYSE:AVEX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/178325679

Summary

AEVEX Corp reported strong Q1 2026 financial performance with a 307% increase in revenue year-over-year, driven by a large unmanned aerial system program.

The company highlighted its strategic initiatives, including scaling production capacity to over 1,000 units per month and focusing on key defense contracts like the EUCOM Deep Strike program.

Future outlook includes a revenue guidance of $600-620 million for 2026, with expectations of a book-to-bill ratio over 1, indicating a strong backlog for future growth.

Operational highlights include a 440% year-over-year increase in unit volumes and significant improvements in supply chain efficiency and production capabilities.

Management emphasized ongoing investments in technology, such as the Compass X technology stack, and strategic M&A to strengthen core capabilities and explore adjacent markets.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to AEVEX Corp's first quarter 2026 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Jason Gursky, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jason Gursky (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Brian Redeens (Executive Chairman)

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Todd Booth (Chief Financial Officer)

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Noah Popanok (Equity Analyst)

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Noah Popanok (Equity Analyst)

That's super helpful. So you expect to end 2026 with a funded backlog higher than where you ended 2025, despite burning off the deep strike out of the backlog through the year?

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Noah Popanok (Equity Analyst)

in any one year. What percentage of revenue just even if super roughly, should we expect to be that shorter term? Book and chip?

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I think again it's going to vary. I think we're seeing focus and priorities change as we enter into operational scenarios and needs. But you know, I think again, when we, when we looked at 26, we came in at around 80% coverage. I think that again we'll roll in with a healthy amount of backlog and the ability to convert, book and ship within the year, consistent with the growth that we're anticipating for fiscal year 27.

Noah Popanok (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you very much. I appreciate the detail. Thank you.

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

You got it? No, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Sheila Kayaolu with Jefferies. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Kyle

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle

Thanks. And if I could just follow up on the supply chain there, I think in the prepared remarks there were Some color about material receipts being better than expected, some reduced rework and things like that. So can you just talk about where you would expect maybe there to be pinch points as you grow the production system and what sort of your confidence there is in the supply chain.

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle

Thank you.

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

You got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes in the line of Ken Herbert with rbccm. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst)

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. And just as a follow up, has anything changed in your view that Ukraine revenues should go to 0 in 27 or are you getting any signals that we could see that bleed into 27 or be a source of revenue in 27 as well?

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Yes, as we've highlighted, we haven't factored in any follow on Ukraine work from the Yukon Deep Strike program into our financial growth projections for 27 beyond. Obviously, if they come through, we're well positioned to execute on those and it would offer upside to our existing forecasted growth rates.

Ken Herbert (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you.

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

You got it, Ken. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes to the line of Louis De Palma with William Blair. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Louis De Palma (Equity Analyst)

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Redeens (Executive Chairman)

And Louie, this is Brian Rudens. I just add too, we're here at the Special Ops show this week and we have had a whole parade of senior military officials coming by to thank us for our recent performance and what we've been doing for the community. So we'll kind of leave it at that. But there's a lot of folks that are very impressed with the work that we've been doing.

Louis De Palma (Equity Analyst)

Definitely. I was at your booth at the Special Op show meeting with Manant. Another question. The backlog for your EUCOM Deep Strike program, it has been winding down. You've been very clear about that. Is there some potential that a portion of the program's funding is renewed and simply redirected to other geographies?

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Louis De Palma (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Thanks everyone.

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Great, thanks Louis.

Brian Jaswali (Equity Analyst)

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Jaswali (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate the detail there. Thank you very much. Maybe just one, I'd like to, you know, the Forgex seems to be a very differentiated part of the business. I'd like to give you just maybe a minute or two to riff on some of the opportunities, how you're seeing that grow. Obviously you're getting some orders which are really encouraging, but maybe just take us into the growth of interest from your customer sets with that very unique capability.

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Jaswali (Equity Analyst)

Great. Appreciate the color. Thanks. Thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes to the line of Ron Epstein with Bank of America. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ron Epstein (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good afternoon. Good evening, guys. Can you speak a little bit to capital deployment in particular, what you're seeing in the M and A pipeline areas that, that you're interested in in terms of motors, components or what it could do.

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Ron Epstein (Equity Analyst)

Got it, got it, got it. And then from a valuation perspective, what are you seeing in private markets? Can you speak to that at all?

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Ron Epstein (Equity Analyst)

Got it, got it. Thank you very much.

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thanks, Rob. Okay, operator, I think we've got time for one more question.

Jan Egelbrecht (Equity Analyst)

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Jan Egelbrecht (Equity Analyst)

Thank you, it's very helpful. And if I could just do a quick follow up. If we just look at sort of 2026 guidance, you know, 2026 reconciliation funding has been sort of slow out of the gate in terms of the 150 billion flowing, but Pegcev did say that it's accelerating. So are you guys assuming sort of anything from, from the reconciliation bill from 26 in this year's guidance or how should we think about that? Is it more 2027 impact?

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Jan Egelbrecht (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Appreciate taking the questions.

Roger Wells (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, you got it.

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