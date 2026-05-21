Transcript: ClearSign Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3133/53993
Summary
ClearSign Technologies Corp reported a decrease in revenue to $200,000 for Q1 2026, down from $400,000 in Q1 2025, mainly due to decreased spare part deliveries.
Gross profit fell by approximately $589,000 due to lower revenues and a $410,000 warranty accrual for potential modifications at a California refinery.
Net loss increased by $114,000 year-over-year despite a $369,000 decrease in general and administrative expenses.
The company has approximately $7.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026.
ClearSign is progressing with major projects, including a 32-burner project for a California refinery and a 36-burner order for a Texas refinery, showcasing its adaptable burner technology.
Management highlighted successful demonstrations of their Gen 2 burner technology and expressed confidence in the future market for their products.
ClearSign is observing increased engagement from major industry players and foresees a significant pickup in orders following the completion of ongoing projects.
The company is expanding its addressable market with new product configurations and sees positive trends in regulatory environments globally.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
Brent Hines (Chief Financial Officer)
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
Jim thank you Brent. Again, thank you everyone for joining us today. I'm actually going to hand over to Matthew Sellinger who's going to lead the question and answer session.
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
But just a reminder as we go through this, if you do have questions, you can send those in to [email protected] with that Matthew, I'll hand it over to you.
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
Great, Jim. Brent, thanks for joining me here today. We did just have a call a few weeks ago. However, we have been busy between now and then and we do have some significant events and development to discuss. So with that, let's kind of dive right in. Jim, just last week we announced an order for the next phase of a 32 burner project for a California refinery. So could we dive into this and talk about what do we mean by the next phase of this order?
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
Brent Hines (Chief Financial Officer)
So Brent, I'll turn to you. So then these projects are basically self
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
funding, is that right?
Brent Hines (Chief Financial Officer)
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
Well, it's interesting you brought up Jim, the M1 installation in a chemical plant. And that was about a year ago and that was through Tulsa midstream.
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
Tulsa used midstream. Yes. And then we just announced today another M1 order from them. Is that correct? That's correct, yes. And they were the first adopter of the M1 series product? That is correct. In fact, that heater down on the US Gold coast was the very first M1 that we shipped.
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
Great. It's nice to see them come back, let's say a year later. So how are you feeling about the M Series products in general?
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
And you mentioned a couple of startups pending. Speaking of startups, there's also a flare project poised to start up very soon. Is that correct?
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
We do believe that this Flare client does have future needs. And then in that same industry there's other clients. These are going to the California market predominantly. We believe that there's other applications outside of this customer as well.
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
That's great. I want to ask you this one, Jim. Are you still confident in the first of all, how are you feeling about the status of Clearsign business? And I'll maybe give a follow up. And then are you still confident in the proposal pipeline that we discussed in previous calls?
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
Fantastic. So with that, Jim, is there any sort of kind of last comments or any items you'd like to bring up before we bring on questions?
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
Fantastic. So with that, we will take the time then to open up for questions and also review and read off some questions that we were sent in ahead of time. So with that operator, certainly everyone at
OPERATOR
Amit Dial
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
Amit Dial
it means for our future orders and growth. Thank you. That's all I have.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Your next question is coming from Peter Gastrich from Water Tower Research. Your line is live. And once again, Peter, your line is live. And Peter, please double check your line to ensure you're not muted on your end. There are no further questions in the queue at this time.
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
Great operator, I can read a couple. We've got one actually that come at. That's coming from New Zealand. The question is there's been some announced reductions in EPA regulations across a wide range of Areas, Jim, do you view that negatively for adoption going forward?
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
There's another question, kind of simple one, Jim. What does an average M series burner sell for?
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
Matthew Sellinger (Investor Relations)
We can talk about the revenue and the sales price, but when we look at the profitability of what this means for Clearsign, I really like the M series burners.
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
So great operator. I have no more questions coming in. I'll turn it back to you.
OPERATOR
Certainly. And once again everyone, if you have any questions or comments, please press Star then 1 on your phone. Your next question is coming from Peter Guestrick from Washington Water Tower Research. Your line is live.
Peter Guestrick
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. That concludes our Q and A session. I'll now hand the conference back to Jim Deller, Chief Executive Officer, for closing remarks. Please go ahead.
Jim Deller (Chief Executive Officer)
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