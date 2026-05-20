Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Heico 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Heico (NYSE:HEI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.99%. Currently, Heico has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In HEI: If an investor had bought $1000 of HEI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $37,389.24 today based on a price of $301.49 for HEI at the time of writing.

Heico's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.