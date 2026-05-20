$100 Invested In Marriott International 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.92%. Currently, Marriott International has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion.

Buying $100 In MAR: If an investor had bought $100 of MAR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $570.07 today based on a price of $369.60 for MAR at the time of writing.

Marriott International's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.