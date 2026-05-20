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May 20, 2026 6:44 PM 43 min read

Transcript: NVIDIA Q1 2027 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/345403167

Summary

NVIDIA Corp reported a record-breaking quarter with revenue of $82 billion, up 85% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for its Blackwell architecture and AI infrastructure.

The company outlined a strategic transition to a new reporting framework focusing on Data Center and Edge Computing, with significant growth in hyperscale and AI cloud revenue.

NVIDIA Corp announced a significant increase in shareholder returns, with a quarterly dividend increase to $0.25 per share and an $80 billion share repurchase authorization.

Future guidance projects $91 billion in revenue for the next quarter, with continued strong demand in data centers and AI infrastructure.

Management highlighted the company's unique position in AI computing platforms, with collaborations across major tech firms and a focus on expanding its CPU offerings with Vera.

Full Transcript

Sarah (Conference Operator)

Tashia

Colette Kress (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Toshio

Thanks Colette. We will now transition to Q and A Operator. Please poll for questions.

Operator

Thank you. At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press STAR, then the number one on your telephone keypad. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. As a reminder, please limit yourself to one question. Thank you. Your first question comes from Joseph Moore with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open. Great.

Joseph Moore (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Thank you for letting me ask a question. I guess I'd like to ask what drove the change in segmentation? What's the philosophy behind giving us the numbers that way? And then can you talk about, you know, any competitive differences between the two segments and this kind of surprising CPU number that you talked about. How do you see that across the two segments as well? Thank you.

Jensen Huang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from Ben Reitzes with Melius Research. Your line is open.

Ben Reitzes (Equity Analyst)

Jensen Huang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Our next question comes from CJ Muse with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

CJ Muse

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking the question. You have Vera Rubin coming soon and you obviously have great insight into coming updates to frontier models, new techniques to optimize around diverse AI workloads. With investors keenly focused on your market share and inference, how do you see Vera Rubin in your extreme extreme co engineering impacting your share of the inference market? You know, as we look into late 26, 27,

Jensen Huang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from Timothy Arturi with ubs. Your line is open.

Timothy Arturi (Equity Analyst at UBS)

Jensen Huang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from Vivek Arya with Bank of America securities. Your line is open.

Vivek Arya (Equity Analyst at Bank of America Securities)

Jensen Huang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from Stacy Raskin with Bernstein Research. Your line is open.

Stacy Raskin (Equity Analyst at Bernstein Research)

Jensen Huang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from Jim Schneider with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Jim Schneider

Jensen Huang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

Your next question comes from Joshua Buchalter with TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Joshua Buchalter (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Colette Kress (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Tashia Hari

There are no further questions at this time. Tashia Hari I turn the call back over to you.

Jensen Huang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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