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May 20, 2026 6:22 PM 46 min read

Transcript: StepStone Group Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3vxb2zwg/

Summary

StepStone Group reported a GAAP net loss of $7.8 million for Q4 2026, primarily due to accounting for changes in the fair value of private wealth profits interests.

The company achieved record fee-related earnings of $105 million, marking a 12% increase from the previous year, and a fee-related earnings margin of 40%.

StepStone Group generated nearly $14 billion in capital formation in the quarter, leading to a record fiscal year of $38 billion in gross AUM additions.

The company is making strategic investments in data and technology, partnering with PitchBook, FTSE Russell, and Kroll to monetize its data advantage.

StepStone Group declared a $0.55 per share supplemental dividend, reflecting strong performance-related earnings and an increase in overall dividends.

Management expressed optimism about sustained growth in fiscal 2027, driven by top-line growth, operating leverage, and strategic investments in new opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Seth Wise

Scott Hart (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike McCabe (Head of Strategy)

David Park (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ben Butish (Equity Analyst)

Mike McCabe (Head of Strategy)

Ben Butish (Equity Analyst)

Mike McCabe (Head of Strategy)

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question is coming from the line of Kenneth Worthington of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Kenneth Worthington (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good afternoon and thanks for taking the question. I wanted to first follow up on the secondary markup issue. To what extent is the concern that equity investors have with regard to the secondary market exposure? The first thing you hear is a question from either your fund investors or your distribution intermediaries. In other words, is this just an issue or a concern that public market investors have, or is it a concern that your clients have as well?

Jason Ment (President and Co Chief Operating Officer)

Kenneth Worthington (Equity Analyst)

Okay, fair enough. Thank you. And then as a follow up, you mentioned the hiring of a lead us defined contribution hire in the quarter. Can you talk about what the customer build out might look like and where you think Stepstone is more likely to see early traction here? And are you starting with plan sponsors, fund managers or record keepers? How does the plan look in terms of the build out of this opportunity?

Jason Ment (President and Co Chief Operating Officer)

Kenneth Worthington (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question will be coming from the line of Michael Cypress of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Michael Cypress (Equity Analyst)

Jason Ment (President and Co Chief Operating Officer)

Michael Cypress (Equity Analyst)

Mike McCabe (Head of Strategy)

Jason Ment (President and Co Chief Operating Officer)

Mike McCabe (Head of Strategy)

Michael Cypress (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. And our next question is coming from the line of Alex Bonsting of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Anthony

OPERATOR

I think would suggest that the interest

Mark

and the demand that we are seeing for that product is driven by more than just a few high profile companies

Jason Ment (President and Co Chief Operating Officer)

and I think there is clearly incredible demand for high quality exposure to the venture capital asset class and the innovation economy coming from the individual investor. 2 I think there's recognition that the spring vehicle is frankly a better way for the individual investor to get access to that part of the market and to gain that curated exposure then the previously existing opportunities that one might have to invest in these pre IPO companies.

Jason Ment (President and Co Chief Operating Officer)

Jason Ment (President and Co Chief Operating Officer)

Jason Ment (President and Co Chief Operating Officer)

Mark

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for the next question. Our next question is coming from the line of Brennan Hawkins of bmo. Please go ahead.

Michael Cypress (Equity Analyst)

Hey, it's Mark on for Brennan. I wanted to ask on Private wealth. It continues to be impressive, generating $2 billion in subscriptions each quarter. Given some of the vehicles are newer, eg stepx, Credx and as the syndicate matures, what's a reasonable way to think about where this could ultimately ramp to and maybe on what timeline?

David Park (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Cypress (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

sort of full, you know, the full

John Dunn (Equity Analyst)

exit to really drive some of those realization numbers and carry distributions back to historic norms.

Jason Ment (President and Co Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, just maybe one quick follow up. A lot's already been kind of asked and answered, but I wanted to just ask a little bit more about the FTSE opportunity. So as we think about the longer term opportunity here and you know, if we dream the dream, is there a chance that there's more indexed AUM that could ultimately follow that opportunity? Or do you think there's maybe broader licensing opportunities for STEP as you think about that index?

Scott Hart (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

D

you know, rhymes with the story across

C

D

the venture secondary space.

L

And then could you tell us when the last valuation on SpaceX was done? In Spring.

I

At our value, the valuation in our fund.

J

Or last valuation at which spring invested We value the portfolio monthly.

L

Great. Thank you.

A

Thank you. And that does conclude today's Q and A session. I would like to turn the call over to Scott Hart for closing remarks. Please go ahead, Scott.

C

Well, thank you very much, everyone for joining today's Call and for your continued interest in the Stepstone story. We look forward to connecting with many

D

of you and weeks to come. Thank you.

A

Thank you for joining today's conference call. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect.

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