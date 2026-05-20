Here's How Much $100 Invested In Steel Dynamics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.56%. Currently, Steel Dynamics has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion.

Buying $100 In STLD: If an investor had bought $100 of STLD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $367.87 today based on a price of $223.32 for STLD at the time of writing.

Steel Dynamics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.