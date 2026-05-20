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May 20, 2026 6:13 PM 38 min read

Full Transcript: Urban Outfitters Q1 2027 Earnings Call

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ocrpxphv/

Summary

Urban Outfitters reported record quarterly sales and earnings per share for the first quarter, with net sales growing 11% to $1.5 billion and EPS increasing by 12% to $1.3.

The retail segment saw a 6% comp increase, driven by digital sales slightly exceeding store sales. Notably, Free People and FP Movement brands delivered exceptional performance.

Nuuly showed strong growth with a 35% increase in revenue, primarily due to a significant rise in active subscribers, while the Wholesale segment saw a 25% revenue increase.

Gross profit increased by 11%, although the gross profit rate declined slightly due to a previous year's one-time benefit.

The company is investing in AI technology to enhance customer engagement and optimize operations, with strategic initiatives across marketing and technology.

Urban Outfitters offered guidance for high single-digit sales growth in the second quarter and full year, anticipating positive comps across all brands.

Tariff and fuel costs are expected to impact expenses, but potential tariff refunds could provide a financial benefit in the future.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ona McCullough (Executive Director of Investor Relations)

Dick

Frank Conforti (Co-President and Chief Operating Officer)

Sheila Harrington (Global CEO of Free People Group and Urban Outfitters Brand)

Melanie

Dick Hayne (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder to ask the question, please press STAR 11 on your telephone, then wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 1 1. Again, please limit yourself to one question only. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Lorraine Hutchison with Bank of America. Your line is open thank you. Good afternoon.

Lorraine Hutchison (Analyst)

Dig into Anthropologie a little deeper. What did you fix? What was the impact on margins and how comfortable are you with the brand's ability to continue to profitably comp positively?

Tricia

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Paula Jules with Citi. Your line is open.

Paula Jules

Hey, thanks guys. I'd love to hear how the other brands are running relative to the comp guidance that you gave on the prepared remarks and then also just would love to hear a little bit more about the European market generally. Just anything, any differences by country that you could talk about and what sort of traffic patterns you might have seen, if anything change over the last several weeks.

Dick

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Boss with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Matthew Boss (Equity Analyst)

Dick

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Simeon Siegel with Guggenheim Securities. Your line is open.

Simeon Siegel (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Hey, good evening everyone. Nice job. How much did improving you owe profitability add to total URBI and EBIT margin? How should we think about that opportunity there and then just what's the right way to think about it? How you're thinking about repurchases now just given that meaningful 1Q buyback.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of jsole with ubs, your line is open.

Jsole

Great. Thank you so much. A lot of discussion about AI in the prepared remarks. Maybe Dick, can you just talk about the potential you see for AI? Maybe give us some specific examples, anecdotes, if you will, of how you're applying AI into the business and how it's driving improvement and what gets you excited for more opportunities going forward.

Dave

Dick

Thanks, Dave. Jay, I would just add that we are very, very committed to increasing the usage of AI in just about everything that we do. And we are in the first inning of actualizing that and we are going to be going as fast as we possibly can.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, that start 1:1 to ask the question, our next question comes from the line of Janet Joseph Soppenburg with JJK Research Associates. Your line is open.

Janet Joseph Soppenburg

Hi everybody. Congratulations. Really impressive quarter. Very impressive. I wanted to talk to Tricia about the turnaround to I think resilient digit comps in March and April. And that suggests to me that the lead times of the brand are much more efficient than they've been in the past. And I wondered if you could talk about that and where you were in that cycle.

Tricia

Frank Conforti (Co-President and Chief Operating Officer)

Mark Freedman

Shay

Tricia

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you very much. That concludes the call. ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation.

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