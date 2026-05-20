Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Baidu Stock In The Last 20 Years

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.42%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In BIDU: If an investor had bought $1000 of BIDU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $34,039.02 today based on a price of $135.25 for BIDU at the time of writing.

Baidu's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.