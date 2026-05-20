Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
conference call image
May 20, 2026 5:36 PM 49 min read

Transcript: e.l.f. Beauty Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ignmgrJL

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty reported a 25% increase in net sales and a 13% rise in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026, marking the seventh consecutive year of industry-leading results.

The company highlighted its strong brand portfolio, with e.l.f. Cosmetics achieving $1.8 billion in global retail sales and significant market share gains.

Strategic initiatives include price reductions on specific products to enhance value, a focus on international expansion, and leadership changes to drive growth.

e.l.f. Beauty's acquisitions, such as Rhode and Naturium, have diversified its business and contributed significantly to growth, with Rhode achieving $500 million in global retail sales.

For fiscal 2027, the company expects 12-14% net sales growth and plans to continue investing in innovation and market expansion.

Full Transcript

Kaci Catton (Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations)

Tarang Amin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mandy Fields (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Sydney Wagner (Equity Analyst)

Tarang Amin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Olivia Tong (Equity Analyst)

Mandy Fields (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

And maybe just to add, Olivia, if you asked on the gross margin impact of tariffs this year, so last year on average we were paying about a 55% tariff. What we've assumed in our outlook is a 35% tariff for this year. That's the rate that we're currently at and we'll just continue to watch that as we go throughout the year. The next question comes from Dara Mohsenian with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Dara Mohsenian (Equity Analyst)

Andrea Teixeira (Equity Analyst)

Anna Lazul (Equity Analyst)

Steve Powers (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Steve Powers with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Tarang Amin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mandy Fields (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

And then on the IPA tariffs, it would be a P and L impact. So the way that we're approaching that is as these refunds come through, we would flow through a portion, through cost of goods for any inventory that has been sold through that carried those IPA tariffs, anything remaining in inventory would go back into inventory and flow through as we sell through those items. The next question comes from Peter Grohm with ubs. Please go ahead.

Peter Grohm (Equity Analyst)

Mandy Fields (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Tarang Amin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mandy Fields (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

And in terms of the margin impact, Anna? Yes, we would plan to use any IEFA refunds to help offset some of those investments that we want to make behind value as we go throughout the year.

Tarang Amin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

I would say value as well as really taking a look at how we're accelerating units. Our focus is on units and pricing is just one lever. There's obviously a significant amount of one time tariffs coming back that we really would look to invest against the consumer and the things that work with the consumer.

Susan Anderson

The next question comes from Susan Anderson with Kenaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Alec Legon

Bonnie Herzog (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Bonnie Herzog with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. All right, thank you. I just had a quick follow up question on the slower innovation this spring. Could you talk to space and whether you gained or possibly lost shelf space and then are there any idiosyncratic factors to keep in mind with respect to sell in versus sell through trends over FY27 or do you expect shipments to track more in line with consumption trends? Thanks.

Tarang Amin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mandy Fields (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

there and then on the sell and sell through trends. Bonnie, we expect that to track much closer this year. As we've said, over time consumption and net sales will balance out. And certainly, you know, I know we talked about some of the dynamics between Q1 and Q2, but as we go throughout the year, you should see, you should see that much closer. The next question comes from Filippo Filorne with City. Please go ahead.

Filippo Filorne (Equity Analyst)

Mandy Fields (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

And then just on the housekeeping item, things to keep in mind, the amortization of intangibles related to the road acquisition and interest expense. Interest expense as we go through now carrying a full year of the higher debt also related to the road acquisition. The next question comes from Rupesh Parikh with Openhammer. Please go ahead.

Rupesh Parikh (Equity Analyst)

Oliver Chen (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Oliver Chen with TD Cohen. Please go ahead.

Mandy Fields (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Tarang Amin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Javier Escalante (Equity Analyst)

The next question comes from Javier Escalante with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.

Mandy Fields (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Tarang Amin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tarang Amin for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Tarang Amin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, thanks for joining us today. I'm so proud of our incredible team at ELF Beauty for delivering another year of industry leading growth. We look forward to seeing some of you at our upcoming investor conferences over the next few weeks and speaking with you in August when we'll discuss our first quarter fiscal 27 results. Thank you and be well.

OPERATOR

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved