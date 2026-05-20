Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Extra Space Storage Stock In The Last 15 Years

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.5%. Currently, Extra Space Storage has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion.

Buying $100 In EXR: If an investor had bought $100 of EXR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $675.45 today based on a price of $142.25 for EXR at the time of writing.

Extra Space Storage's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.