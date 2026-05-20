TJX Companies Q1 2027 Earnings Call Transcript

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Watch the full earnings call below:
Summary
TJX Companies reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 results with sales, profitability, and earnings per share exceeding expectations; comp sales rose 6%.
The company increased its full-year sales and profitability outlook, driven by strong performance across all divisions, including notable growth in apparel and home categories.
Strategic initiatives include expanding the global footprint, enhancing marketing strategies targeting younger demographics, and leveraging a diverse merchandise mix.
Operational highlights include a 9% comp sales increase at HomeGoods and a successful store opening in Spain, indicating international growth potential.
Management emphasized strong execution and the potential to capture additional market share, with plans to open more stores and invest in marketing and talent development.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Thanks Ted. Before we begin, Deb has some opening comments.
Deb
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
John
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
John
OPERATOR
The phone lines are now open for questions. If you would like to ask a question over the phone, please press Star one and record your name. To withdraw your question, press Star two. The first question in the queue is from Lorraine Hutchinson with Bank of America. Your line is open.
Lorraine Hutchinson (Analyst at Bank of America)
Hi. Thank you. Good morning, Ernie. You had called out ticket for a couple quarters and now the comp is equally transaction driven. Is this a signal that the customer is shying away from some of the higher priced products or said differently, are you seeing any change in behavior from your customer based on macro factors?
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Hi Lorraine. No, no change in behavior. Again we, you know, we don't top down drive that. We do it from bottom up with our merchants and because we're across good, better and best and we do monitor even purchases by income group, by ticket, et cetera and we've seen no change in the pattern across any of that.
John
And Lorraine, similar to the last few quarters, when we look at the comp performance in Marmax by department and the ticket change by department, there's no correlation at all the ticket movement and the comp performance. So again we continue to just see that we are pricing our goods at fantastic value against what the full price out the door retail is.
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
And to your point Lorraine, transactions have remained healthy and what's nice is the other thing that's consistent. I guess one of the headlines that it would be consistency is we're consistent across all our divisions in that respect. Right John, in terms of transactions and then even the dynamics of what you were asking about that applies to every division. Great, thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question in the queue is from Brooke Roche with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.
Brooke Roche (Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
John
Brooke Roche (Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Great, thanks so much.
OPERATOR
The next question in the queue is from Matthew Boss with JP Morgan. Your line is open.
Matthew Boss (Analyst at JP Morgan)
Great, thanks and congrats. So Ernie, strong first quarter, further comp acceleration. You raised top line for the year despite the macro backdrop. So is it value, is it product improvement or is it just great management here and more real.
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Matt, this is a great question. It doesn't get bigger than that one. I guess I figured you'd like this one. Yeah, yeah I do.
Matthew Boss (Analyst at JP Morgan)
On the back end of it, is it new customer acquisition or I guess is there a way to think about the durability of the comp drivers in place? And as you talked about the good start to the second quarter, just kind of thinking beyond the quarter and the consistency and the durability, where do we go from here?
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
The next question in the queue is from Ike Borcha with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.
Juliana
Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. This is Juliana on for Ike. I was wondering if you could expand upon the category trends, what you're seeing within Marmax and then separately within HomeGoods. Thank you.
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Juliana
Got it. Thank you. And then maybe separately a follow up if I may, going back to the prior question on marketing and the new consumers you're seeing in the business, how much Runway do you see left on these marketing improvements that you've had? Just any commentary on there? Thank you.
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
John
And I'll just add to Ernie's comments that we only have a single digit market share for apparel and home in the US and we still see opportunity to grow plenty of room. The other thing is we see a lot of opportunity to continue to grow our footprint of our store base as well. And so both of those are going to give us the ability to continue to gain market share.
Juliana
Got it. Thank you very much. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question in the queue is from Michael Bennetti with Evercore. Your line is open.
Michael Bennetti (Analyst at Evercore)
Hey guys, thanks for taking our question here. Of course.
John
So congrats on a great quarter. Let me ask on the bridge to the home goods margin. Really nice to see the margin there. How do we think about that through the year? I know you don't guide on margins, just conceptually considering freight is what we're taking from ETFs the rest of the year. I know it's pretty sensitive to that. And then maybe just but bigger picture on the home goods margin.
John
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Michael Bennetti (Analyst at Evercore)
So specifically I guess I was wondering because if you did see something clear in a sequential improvement in traffic. I'm wondering if you tied that to some evidence that a value seeking consumer might be showing you some improving signs on trade down into the store or anything like that. Look across all geographies, income, demographic bands. We're very pleased with what we Saw.
John
Yeah. Although to your point. Yeah. What we can tell you is we saw a growth in all the income levels in Q1. So across the board, very consistent. Yeah. All right. Remarkably consistent by income group.
Michael Bennetti (Analyst at Evercore)
Yeah. Interesting. Okay, thanks a lot, guys. Congrats again. Thank you, Michael.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Jay Sol with ubs. Your line is open.
Jay Sol (Analyst at UBS)
Terrific. Thanks so much. Ernie.
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Jay Sol (Analyst at UBS)
I mean, that's super interesting. Would you Say there's obviously opportunities to start, you know, entering the markets from scratch like the ones you mentioned. Are there other opportunities to do partnerships like you've done? Do you see maybe different regions where there's opportunity to establish a JV or a minority interest in a partner that could sort of be an unlock to figuring out how to grow in an incremental market as well.
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
John
And we spent many years preparing and making sure that when we enter a country that we understand the culture, the customer, what they look up for, the real estate that we're looking for. And so that's why we've been successful in every country we've entered to date.
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
So your timing is good on your question. And again, stand by to stand by. We will, we will be back in touch, so to speak.
Jay Sol (Analyst at UBS)
Right. Well, thank you so much. Thank you.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question over the phone, please press Star one and record your name. The next question is from Dana Telsey with the Telsey Group. Your line is open.
Dana Telsey (Analyst at Telsey Group)
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
John
And then Dana, just to answer your question about the sales and profit, the profit margin expansion, I mean it just, it really comes down to the just continued executing the model at a high level. And again, Ernie talked a lot about earlier in the call about being liquid and being able to respond to the customer's needs by turning quickly and going after those hot departments. So it's nothing more than that.
Dana Telsey (Analyst at Telsey Group)
Thank you. Thank you, Dana.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Bob Durbil with bdig. Your line is open.
Bob Durbil
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Bob Durbil
Great, thank you very much. Welcome.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Corey Carlo with Jefferies. Your line is open.
Corey Carlo (Analyst at Jefferies)
John
Corey Carlo (Analyst at Jefferies)
OPERATOR
The next question in the queue is from Mark Altschwager with Baird. Your line is open.
Mark Altschwager (Analyst at Baird)
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Mark Altschwager (Analyst at Baird)
That does make sense. Thank you. And if I could follow up once
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
And the final question of the day is going to come from Paul Lorett from Citigroup. Your line is open.
Paul Lorett (Analyst at Citigroup)
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Thanks. Sure.
John
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Paul Lorett (Analyst at Citigroup)
Got it. Okay, thanks. Thank you. Yes.
Ernie Herman (Chief Executive Officer and President)
Good luck. Thanks, Paul. And thank you all for joining us today. We look forward to updating you again on our second quarter earnings call in August. Thank you.
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