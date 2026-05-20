Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ares Management Stock In The Last 10 Years

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.29%. Currently, Ares Management has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion.
Buying $1000 In ARES: If an investor had bought $1000 of ARES stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,694.33 today based on a price of $122.69 for ARES at the time of writing.
Ares Management's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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