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May 20, 2026 11:58 AM 12 min read

CorVel Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7c1X0Jk8

Summary

CorVel achieved a 7% revenue increase for the March quarter, reaching $249 million, and a 17% rise in earnings per share year-over-year to $0.61.

The company is experiencing strong growth in Network Solutions, with double-digit revenue and profit growth, bolstered by large payer engagements and post-payment recoveries.

CorVel is investing in technology and AI to enhance operational efficiency, focusing on automation and AI-enabled workflow enhancements to reduce manual processes.

New bookings increased by 56% year-over-year, with significant multi-year contracts expected to drive revenue and profit growth in the latter half of the year.

Strategically, the company is expanding its prepay solutions within the SARIS platform, aligning with market trends towards proactive payment accuracy and cost management.

CorVel's fiscal year 2026 net income rose by 14% to $110 million, with operating margins improving to 15%, supported by reduced general administrative costs.

The company repurchased 872,744 shares during the fiscal year, reflecting strong operating cash flow and a robust, debt-free balance sheet.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Michael Combs (President and CEO)

Good morning. Thank you for joining us to review CorVel's March quarter and fiscal year results. Brian Nichols,, CorVel's Chief Financial Officer, is on the call with me today. Today I will review business performance, the current environment and market trends, and progress on product and service offerings. But let's start with Brian providing an overview of the March quarter and fiscal year results.

Brian Nichols (Chief Financial Officer)

Michael Combs (President and CEO)

Brian Nichols (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Michael Combs (President and CEO)

Thank you so much, Kevin. We're going to go ahead and return the call to Operator.

OPERATOR

Thank you. If there are no questions at this time, ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's teleconference and webcast. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.

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